DuBlasé Whiskey Expands Into Total Wine, Providing Its Whiskey to North and Central Florida

JACKSONVILLE, Fla.— DuBlasé Whiskey is pleased to announce it is expanding into one of the nation’s leading spirits and wine retail stores, Total Wine & More, across numerous Florida retail stores in Orlando, Jacksonville, Altamonte Springs, Gainesville and Daytona Beach.

“We are excited to expand into another major retailer in our first year of operations– this is our second following our initial retail expansion into Sam’s Club. Total Wine offers one of the most diverse selections of spirits and we’re proud to introduce DuBlasé Whiskey to their customers,” said Darrin Eakins, founder and CEO of DuBlasé Whiskey. “Our online sales and growing demand has enabled us to achieve this major retail expansion milestone. Total Wine provides an exceptional welcoming shopping experience for consumers and we’re proud to have our products in their retail stores,” Eakins explained.

DuBlasé is a rising premium whiskey brand that is swiftly expanding across 32 states in the U.S. “Our team has worked hard to grow the DuBlase brand and with retail distribution in Florida & California, while maintaining strong e-commerce sales. As an award-winning whiskey brand, DuBlase is earning its dues in the industry and continues to be recognized for its smooth taste profile,” Eakins continued.

Offering a 70-proof (35% ABV) whiskey, consumers can truly enjoy DuBlasé neat, on the rocks or as one of our signature cocktails thanks to its subtle vanilla profile, complemented with all natural spices. “Whether you are celebrating a milestone with colleagues or joining an elegant dinner with friends, DuBlasé is a perfect choice for any occasion delivering the ultimate refined, smooth and robust finish,” Eakins said.

About DuBlasé Whiskey

DuBlasé is an award-winning, premium whiskey brand headquartered in Jacksonville, Fla. DuBlasé offers hints of vanilla and natural spices and features the best ingredients sourced and distilled in Florida. DuBlasé is available for purchase online to adults of the legal drinking age in 32 states.

For More Information:

https://www.totalwine.com/spirits/american-whiskey/whiskey/dublase-vanilla-flavored-whiskey/p/245039750?s=920&igrules=true