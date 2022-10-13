EGGO Launches First-Ever Eggo Nog, Made with Sugarlands Distilling Co., to Spread Cheers

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — During the chaos of the holidays, parents need a moment to themselves more than ever. Eggo heard from parents that one of their favorite times to enjoy Eggo Waffles is during their ‘evening me time,’ when the kids have gone to bed, and they can finally relax and enjoy it in peace. That insight inspired Eggo to create Eggo Nog, a rich and delicious eggnog liqueur to elevate parents’ free time and give grownups a unique way to L’Eggo of the holiday stress this season.

Made in partnership with craft distillery Sugarlands Distilling Co. out of Gatlinburg, Tenn., Eggo Nog Appalachian Sippin’ Cream is a decadent rum-based liqueur with cinnamon and nutmeg flavor notes. To make for an even more delicious experience, it pairs perfectly with Eggo Thick & Fluffy waffles to help keep you feeling cozy (and perhaps slightly toasted) all winter long.

“The holidays are exhausting for parents – from extra family responsibilities to the pressure of making the holidays perfect, parents rarely have any downtime for themselves,” said Joe Beauprez, Marketing Director for Eggo. “We created Eggo Nog to give parents a delicious way to indulge in some well-deserved ‘evening me time.’ Paired perfectly with our Eggo Thick & Fluffy Waffles – maybe even topped with a dollop of ice cream – Eggo Nog is sure to help parents L’Eggo during one of the busiest times of the year.”

“We’re very excited to partner with an iconic brand like Eggo to create this fun and festive version of our popular Appalachian Sippin’ Cream. Our team at the distillery worked hard to ensure hints of cinnamon and nutmeg came through in the flavors, making every sip reminiscent of a perfectly toasted Eggo waffle,” said Greg Eidam, Sugarlands Master Distiller. “We’re confident this tasty twist on the classic holiday treat will have parents longing for their ‘evening me time,’ all holiday season long.”

Eggo Nog will be available in select retailers nationwide throughout the holiday season. To find a retailer near you, visit Sugarlands.com/EggoNog. Must be 21 or older to purchase.

Sip Wisely! Eggo Nog Appalachian Sippin’ Cream produced and bottled by Sugarlands Distilling Company, Gatlinburg, TN. 20% alc/vo. Must be 21+ to purchase.

About Kellogg Company

At Kellogg Company (NYSE: K), our vision is a good and just world where people are not just fed but fulfilled. We are creating better days and a place at the table for everyone through our trusted food brands. Our beloved brands include Pringles®, Cheez-It®, Special K®, Kellogg’s Frosted Flakes®, Pop-Tarts®, Kellogg’s Corn Flakes®, Rice Krispies®, Eggo®, Mini-Wheats®, Kashi®, RXBAR®, MorningStar Farms® and more. Net sales in 2021 were nearly $14.2 billion, comprised principally of snacks as well as convenience foods like cereal, frozen foods, and noodles. As part of our Kellogg’s® Better Days ESG strategy, we’re addressing the interconnected issues of wellbeing, climate and food security, creating Better Days for 3 billion people by the end of 2030. Visit www.KelloggCompany.com.

For more information on Eggo, please visit LEggowithEggo.com and follow Eggo on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

About Sugarlands Distilling Co.

Sugarlands Distilling Company is a craft distillery located in Gatlinburg, Tennessee. Producers of award-winning moonshine, rum, cream liqueurs, rye whiskey and vodka, Sugarland spirits are distributed in 42 states and made available for home delivery via Reserve Bar. Sugarlands hand-crafted cocktails can be sipped in restaurants, bars, and festivals across the country, as well as on the Back Porch located at the downtown Gatlinburg, Tennessee distillery.

The Sugarlands distillery welcomes more than one million guests each year and is rated as TripAdvisor’s number 1 thing to do in Gatlinburg as well as the world’s top-rated distillery experience. A proud supporter of the community, Sugarlands Distilling Company has donated over $675,000 to nonprofits across the country through their giveback program, MoonShare.

For more information, please visit www.sugarlands.com and follow Sugarlands on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter @SugarlandsShine.

For More Information:

https://www.sugarlands.com/products/eggonog/