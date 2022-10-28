Espolòn Tequila Drops Limited-Edition Day of the Dead Capsule Collection

In celebration of Day of the Dead, Espolòn Tequila has partnered with premier streetwear marketplace, Stadium Goods, and globally recognized Mexican artist,Saner, to drop a limited-edition line of apparel. Dubbed the “Calavera Collection,” the line includes custom-made wearable pieces that pay homage to popular Mexican symbols like calaveras – or candy skulls – and marigolds, with each design inspired by one of Espolòn’s four award-winning tequilas. The line was created to honor the Mexican traditions of Day of the Dead, a holiday in which the souls of deceased relatives are honored through stories, food, drink and celebration.

The Calavera Collection presented by Stadium Goods fuses authentic Mexican tradition with modern culture, which is at the heart of the Espolòn brand. The collection includes custom t-shirts and sweatshirts from Stadium Goods’ best-selling STADIUM line in neutral colorways adorned with vibrant designs by Saner. Each piece in the Calavera Collection was created in Saner’s signature style, which combines techniques from ancient Mayan artwork and a modern day graffiti art style. The eye-catching designs feature rich, bold colors like marigold – the official flower of Day of the Dead – and Espolòn’s signature fuchsia.

“Day of the Dead is one of the most important holidays in Mexico, and our streetwear collection with Stadium Goods and Saner will bring to life the traditions of the holiday in a way that feels fresh and contemporary,” said Sean Yelle, White Spirits Marketing Director at Campari America. “Our Calavera Collection was created to shed light on the traditions of the holiday while spotlighting one of Mexico’s most popular artists, Saner. We look forward to bringing the traditions of Mexico to the US in a new way this fall.”

Releasing on the Day of the Dead (11/1), the Calavera Collection will be dropping at Stadium Goods’ NYC retail store for one day only from 12pm-8pm, where fans will receive bespoke pieces from the line that will be screen printed in real-time. For those located outside of NYC, 50 pieces from the collection will be available online via a nationwide sweepstakes from October 24th-November 2nd, 2022. Fans 21 and up can tag a friend and share their own personalized literary calavera, or satirical poem that is traditionally written for the Day of the Dead, on Espolòn’s 10/24 Instagram post for the chance to win an exclusive item from the collection

“Dias de los Muertos is a holiday with such rich tradition, and I really wanted the artwork for this collection to bring a piece of Mexico to the US,” said world renowned artist, Saner. “The four designs mix together prehispanic art techniques and feature traditional Mexican symbolism for a streetwear collection that celebrates culture with a modern edge.”

“The spirit of collaboration has always been a core value of Stadium Goods, from our apparel to the vibe we create in our retail stores, and partnering with Saner and Espolòn is a beautiful extension of that,” says Matthew Gomes, Stadium Goods senior director of retail. “We’re honored to have Saner use our pieces as his literal canvas, and delighted to have Espolòn co-host such a unique way of sharing it with the world.”

The Calavera Collection is one of the many ways in which Espolòn Tequila is bringing a contemporary edge to the rich stories of traditional Mexican culture. Fans who receive the collection at Stadium Goods and via Espolòn’s Instagram sweepstakes must show valid proof that they are 21+ in order to receive. Please enjoy Espolòn Tequila responsibly.

https://www.espolontequila.com/en-us/