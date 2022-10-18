Exclusive Release of RARE Farmer’s Rye Whiskey by Iron Smoke Distillery

FAIRPORT, N.Y.— When nostalgia, tradition and history all come together at Iron Smoke Distillery, you know it’s going to be something truly memorable. Introducing their very first batch of Rye Whiskey with a combination of smoothness and spiciness that is sure to make your ears wiggle.

“Spice it up with this super small run of a tastier than all get out spicy offering,” exclaimed Tommy Brunett, co-founder/CEO of the Western New York farm-based distillery. “This rye is truly a gem and it’s gonna be harder than talking a dog off a meat truck to get your mitts on a bottle!”

This is the first-ever Master Craft Farmers Rye Whiskey produced by Iron Smoke Distillery. Batch #1 produced 178 cases which have gone to market to retailers, bars, and restaurants throughout Upstate New York with locations north and west of the Hudson Valley. Rye aficionados can also visit the distillery’s Watering Room in Fairport, New York to purchase 750ml bottles or try a craft cocktail made with this exclusive rye.

“Because of the limited supply for this first run, – we have it available to our New York State accounts only, so it’s from the bridge down in Terrytown up to Buffalo. This is exciting for us and steeped in history and a salute to the old days before prohibition in our area.” said Brunett.

Master Distiller Drew Westcott found the perfect and tasty mix of grains to create a mash bill with 65% rye. This batch of straight rye has matured a minimum of two years and weighs in at 90 proof (45% alcohol/volume).

“You have to be patient with rye,” remarked Westcott. “There is quite a history with this whiskey and the connection to farmers in this region, so we wanted to do justice to it and pay homage to them.”

For centuries, smart farmers took their surplus grains and distilled them to make rye whiskeys. Iron Smoke pays tribute to that ingenuity and, at the same time, supports the local growers who provide the ingredients which give rise to this exclusive Rye Whiskey.

“We have the spirit of true American grit backing us up,” ruminates Brunett. “We are forever thankful for the farmers who grow the grains and help us keep traditions alive. This is history in the making, one bottle of Farmers Rye Whiskey at a time.”

About Iron Smoke Distillery

Iron Smoke Distillery produces distinct world-class bourbons and whiskeys in a 21,000 square foot facility and is designated as a New York State small-batch farm distillery which uses local ingredients from Finger Lakes family farms within a 50-mile radius of the distillery. Iron Smoke is winner of the prestigious Double Gold in the 2019 North American Bourbon & Whiskey Competition, recipient of a 95.5 rating in the 2018 Jim Murray’s Whisky Bible and is named one of the “10 Best Bourbons Outside of Kentucky” by Forbes Magazine. Iron Smoke Distillery is located at 111 Parce Avenue #5b in Fairport, New York.

