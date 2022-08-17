Fans of El Classico and LaLiga Can Win the Ultimate Viewing Experience at the Camarena Breakfast FC

Camarena Tequila, the most awarded tequila with a six generation legacy, is offering US LaLiga fans a chance to win the ultimate El Clásico viewing experience at the Camarena Breakfast FC. Fans can register to win at CamarenaBreakfastFC.com from August 16 to August 29 at 11:59pm PT. The winner can bring four friends with them to enjoy a watch party in a decked out soccer suite.

Given its Mexican heritage and passion for soccer, Camarena Tequila partnered with former professional soccer player, Herculez Gomez, to fire up soccer fans across the country with Camarena Breakfast FC for one of the most anticipated matches of LaLiga – El Clásico (Real Madrid and Barcelona). LaLiga brings some of the most exciting matches for soccer fans around the world creating bonding moments for family and friends. For Camarena Tequila, loyalty to the sport and the spirit of gathering for special soccer matches connects to their DNA to serve enjoyment in moments that matter.

The ultimate El Clásico watch party at the Camarena Breakfast FC brings fans who often wake up early in the morning to watch the game while friends and family are asleep, the space to celebrate and create new memories during the game of the season. The Camarena Breakfast FC experience includes:

An overnight stay in a decked out pad ready for a soccer viewing party in the winner’s city

A special wake up call from former pro soccer player and ESPN commentator Herculez Gomez

Custom, plant-based, luxurious Camarena Breakfast FC sleepwear from Latino-owned Sir Cadian

A private chef to cook up breakfast tacos to fuel the big day

A private mixologist to shake up custom Camarena Tequila brunch cocktails such as the Birria-Chelada, a taco twist to a Bloody Mary, and Cafe Mole, a spin on the espresso martini

Rules and regulations are available at the CamarenaBreakfastFC.com website, where fans can register until 11:59pm Pacific Time on Monday, August 29. Camarena Tequila, via a third party company, will select a winner the same week after the contest ends and will notify them via email. Have to be 21 years of age or older to participate. Contest is void where prohibited or restricted by laws.

About Camarena Tequila

Camarena Tequila is the most awarded tequila and has a six generation legacy. It is made from 100 percent blue agave grown in the Los Altos Highlands region of Jalisco, one of Mexico’s most prestigious tequila districts. Produced in Arandas at the family-owned and operated distillery, each bottle is double distilled. The Camarena Tequila portfolio includes a 100% Blue Agave Silver, a 100% Blue Agave Reposado and a 100% Blue Agave Añejo. Suggested retail price for 750mL is between $24 and $33. Camarena is part of Spirit of Gallo, an award-winning spirits portfolio that includes E&J Brandy, New Amsterdam, High Noon and more.

https://www.tequilacamarena.com/