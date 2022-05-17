Faraday West Indies Rum Launches in Select States

RYE, N.H.— Faraday West Indies Rum, a new blended rum that recently won a gold medal at the prestigious San Francisco World Spirits Competition, is proud to announce its launch in select markets including New Hampshire, Maine, Vermont, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Michigan, Ohio and Kentucky. Faraday, which celebrates the diversity of the Caribbean, is also available for purchase online at faradayrum.com.

Faraday West Indies Rum is named for the cable ship Faraday, which laid the first transatlantic telegraph cables between Europe, the United States, and the West Indies, ushering in a new era of global communications. The warm water routes of the Faraday are reflected in the rum blend: three small-batch rums from artisanal distilleries in Caribbean nations which bring their own distinctive style and tasting notes, with no added sugars, colors, or flavors:

A 5-year-aged mellow pot and column-stilled rum from a Barbados family-owned business that dates back to 1926

A 5-year-aged smooth column-stilled ron from an environmentally friendly, self-sufficient operation in Dominican Republic that uses locally sourced sugarcane

A fresh, earthy column-stilled rhum agricole from Martinique, made with an efficient steam-powered engine installed in 1906

The result is a masterfully crafted 42.5% ABV rum that’s delicious on its own and adds depth and warmth to cocktails. Faraday’s founder, Owen Hyland, lives in the coastal town of Rye Beach, New Hampshire, where the Faraday began its journey, and this fine spirit is a tribute to the legendary ship and its crew. Hyland’s signature blend of these outstanding spirits enhances each one’s aromas, color, texture, body, and finish, inviting a unique angle for storytelling.

“Our promise is that this is a unique rum like none you have tasted,” says Hyland. “It’s authentic, made by artisans who have been at it for a long time, and brought to you by someone who has a true appreciation and passion for the product.”

Faraday’s three rum blend first arrives on the palate with a citrus and grassy note, courtesy of the distinctly subtle rhum agricole from Martinique. It is balanced by butterscotch and vanilla from the Spanish-style Dominican ron. The experience finishes with a smooth, oak-charred whiskey flavor from the British-style Barbados rum. Faraday West Indies Rum is a flavorful, aromatic base for favorite cocktails like the classic daiquiri, Jungle Bird, Dark & Stormy, and hot buttered rum. Recent accolades for Faraday West Indies Rum include a silver medal and 86 points in 2020 from Tastings.com, and gold medals at the prestigious San Francisco World Spirits Competition in 2022.

About Faraday West Indies Rum

Faraday West Indies Rum is an expertly curated blend of spirits from three renowned Caribbean distilleries in Barbados, Dominican Republic, and Martinique. Founder Owen Hyland hails from Rye Beach, New Hampshire, the origin point for the cable ship Faraday, which laid the first successful transatlantic telegraph cable between the United States and Europe. Faraday West Indies Rum is currently available in New Hampshire, Maine, Vermont, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Michigan, Ohio and Kentucky, and online.

For More Information:

https://faradayrum.com/