Fast Penny Spirits Partners with Another Round, Another Rally

SEATTLE, Wash.— Fast Penny Spirits, makers of Amaricano and Amaricano Bianca, has chosen Another Round, Another Rally to be the next partner in their Pretty Penny give back program. The non-profit will receive 3% of Fast Penny’s bottle sales from the fourth quarter of this year.

Another Round, Another Rally equips current and future leaders in the hospitality industry with the tools they need to foster innovation and inclusion. The nonprofit provides emergency-relief grants and immersive programs to further the education of historically excluded voices in the community. They also supply emergency assistance to those employed in restaurants, bars, and hotels who have fallen on unexpected hardship.

“As a business that opened in the midst of the pandemic in one of the first cities to shut down, I know first-hand about the industry-wide challenges that still prevail,” said Founder and CEO of Fast Penny Spirits, Jamie Hunt. “Another Round, Another Rally is a champion for the industry and I’m excited to partner with them and support their inspiring mission.”

Another Round recognizes the need for industry programs in place that elevate the community as a whole as well as individual aid. They provide educational opportunities and mental health grants to Black hospitality workers as well as legal and financial assistance to women, femme and non-binary hospitality workers who have been victims of gender or racially based discrimination, harassment or abuse in the hospitality workplace.

“We are delighted and proud to be partnering with Fast Penny Spirits on this incredible endeavor to bolster our mission in amplifying underrepresented voices in the hospitality industry.” said Amanda Gunderson, CEO of Another Round, Another Rally.

Fast Penny Spirits is a certified B Corp dedicated to having a positive social and environmental impact with the highest standard for corporate responsibility. The amaro distillery has provided financial resources and in-kind donations to organizations including STEPUP Foundation, Off Their Plate, Ladies Who Launch, Vital Voices, Black Girl Ventures, Emerge Washington, Jubilee Women’s Center, WA Women’s Foundation, the Independent Restaurant Coalition and Forté, among others.

Amaricano and Amaricano Bianca can be found at retailers, bars, and restaurants in California, Georgia, Louisiana, Michigan, Minnesota, Oregon, Tennessee and Washington. The distillery also ships to over 30 states, nationwide.

The distillery is open to the public to pick up bottles, enjoy cocktails, and learn about amaro during open hours at the FPS Bottle Shop + Tasting Deck, where they serve cocktails and often host pop-ups. Currently open Fridays 4-9 p.m., and Saturdays 1-6 p.m. at 1138 W Ewing St, Suite B, Seattle, WA 98119.

About Another Round, Another Rally

Another Round Another Rally is a nonprofit financial and educational resource for the hospitality industry. We provide reimbursement grants and immersive educational scholarships to further the education of historically excluded voices in the community, and supply emergency assistance to those employed in restaurants, bars, and hotels who have fallen on unexpected hardship.

About Fast Penny Spirits

Fast Penny Spirits is a woman-owned and operated amaro distillery and Certified B Corp. Based in Seattle and inspired by the founder’s Italian heritage, the company is committed to stirring up change. Blended with a combination of the highest-quality, wild-crafted, organic, and consciously-sourced botanicals, Fast Penny’s spirits are rich, herbaceous, and captivating. Luxurious and refined, their Italian-style amari – Amaricano and Amaricano Bianca – are beautifully complex to sip on their own or swirl into a cocktail. With a constant eye on environmental impact and a 3% Pretty Penny give-back program, Fast Penny Spirits is dedicated to supporting and empowering women, local communities, and the hospitality industry.

About Amaro

Amaro is an herbal liqueur that can be sipped on its own or swirled into a cocktail. It is made from infusing a neutral base spirit, such as a grape or grain, with a blend of spices, herbs, roots, and flowers. With the help of popular cocktails, such as the Aperol Spritz or Negroni, a variety of different types of amaro have been quickly popping up on restaurant menus and in personal liquor cabinets across the country. While amaro translates to “bitter” in Italian, its flavor can vary widely from sweet to umami. Fast Penny Spirits, Amaricano and Amaricano Bianca, offers a balance of bitter and herbaceous.

For More Information:

