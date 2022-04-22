Felene Inc Announces Release of Felene Flavors Flavored Vodka Line; Felene Flavors Makes Debut in Colorado Market

Denver, Colo. — Felene Inc, Denver-based maker of gold medal-winning felene American Handcrafted Vodka (organic sugarcane-based vodka) today announced felene Flavors, a new organic flavored vodka line. Felene Flavors is a line of 80-proof organic flavored vodkas. Adding to their award-winning straight organic sugarcane vodka label, the company has released three new (zero sugar) flavored vodkas: Coconut-Lime, Wild Raspberry-Lemonade and Blood Orange.

“We’ve added a very strong line-up of flavored vodka to the Felene portfolio,” says Tim Kelly, Founder and Master Distiller at Felene. “Each of our new flavors are award-winning offerings and based on consumer demand it looks like we hit a “sweet spot” with the flavored vodka market,” joked Kelly.

Felene Flavors is based on the original, sugarcane-based Felene American Handcrafted Vodka base and like the original its 80-proof. All Felene Flavors are all naturally flavored, sugar-free and contain no artificial coloring or additives.

“Felene Flavors have sold out initial orders in just one week at most of the major retail liquor stores in the Denver, Colorado area,” says Kim Laderer, Felene Inc President. “After winning 4 medals in the 2022 Denver International Spirits Competition in April, sales have accelerated beyond forecasts. Our larger retailers have placed 3 or more orders in the two weeks since release,” she added.

Felene Flavors are now available in the Colorado marketplace and will be available in New York beginning on June 1, 2022. A roll-out into Florida and California are planned for July 2022. Retail price point for Felene Flavors 750ML bottle ranges from $19.99-20.99.

About Felene Inc:

Felene American Handcrafted Vodka was conceived by the company founder, Tim Kelly while on a road trip through the American heartland.

After visiting dozens of distilleries and speaking with hundreds of people, he was convinced there was a better way to make vodka.

Tim bought his first 16-gallon column still in 2015 and began experimenting with his own style of vodka. After years of testing and refining his recipe and process, Felene® vodka was born.

Tim’s journey through the American Midwest inspired him to find just the right place to make Felene® vodka. He searched for a place and people that reflected the values of what he created. felene® vodka has now found its home in the Rockies in Denver, Colorado.

Felene® vodka is a hand-crafted, American-made vodka using pure, organic, non-GMO, sugar cane. It is designed to be a simple, honest, premium quality spirit that can be enjoyed on its own or accompanied with a favorite mixer. Taken from only the Hearts of the distilling run, there is no higher quality spirit in its class.

Like all vodkas (that do not contain additives) felene® vodka is gluten-free.

