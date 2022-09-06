Filmland Spirits Launches Its Initial Collection of Whiskey In The U.S.

LOS ANGELES, Calif.— Filmland Spirits announces its world premiere in the U.S. market unveiling three core whiskey expressions – “Moonlight Mayhem!” – Bourbon, “Moonlight Mayhem! Extended Cut” – Cask Strength Bourbon, and “Ryes of the Robots” – Rye Whiskey.

Filmland Spirits is disrupting the industry by creating A Blockbuster in Every Bottle. Combining its enthusiasm for whiskey, passion for movies and dedication for storytelling, Filmland Spirits aims to bring people together through captivating tales and great tasting spirits. Crafted with a moviemaking mindset, Filmland approaches whiskey production much like the making of a feature film. The creative team starts with their vision for an original retro B-Movie concept. This evolves into a script with robots and monsters, heroes and villains and a plot that keeps your mouth watering. From there, Filmland Spirits designs an original movie poster in pulp-style art consistent with the B-movie genre; this becomes the front label for each expression, a truly unique innovation in the world of spirits. The bottle itself is tall, heavy and distinct and inspired by the world of moviemaking. Consumers will have the chance to preview each story on the back label which shows a synopsis of the B-movie and the key characters. Those itching to know more about each story can head to the Filmland website to read snippets of the script, view storyboards and even watch an animated trailer! Filmland’s award-winning spirits are sourced from the finest whiskey throughout the U.S. Once “on location” in Kentucky, they are blended to perfection then finished and bottled. Filmland Spirits CEO, Troy Bolotnick, explains more:

“After a lifetime of blending together passions for storytelling, movie-making and whiskey, we are thrilled to invite everyone to the premiere of Filmland Spirits! I’m incredibly proud of the crew we’ve assembled and all the creativity and skill that has resulted in our award winning bourbons and rye. They are delicious and fun, outrageous and unique and I can’t wait for our audience of customers to dim the lights, grab a bottle and enjoy the show!”

Ahead of its launch, Filmland Spirits impressed tastemakers within the spirits industry by winning multiple awards at the 2022 San Francisco World Spirits Competition. Filmland took home two gold medals; one for its small batch cask strength straight bourbon – “Moonlight Mayhem! Extended Cut” – and one for its small batch straight rye whiskey – “Ryes of the Robots”. Its small batch straight bourbon expression – “Moonlight Mayhem!” – received a silver medal. Not only are these medals a testament to the quality of each whiskey, but also debut the team’s superior blending skills. We can expect to see this applied to future expressions as the collection expands.

Consumers who wish to purchase “Moonlight Mayhem!” – Bourbon (SRP: $54.99), “Moonlight Mayhem! Extended Cut” – Cask Strength Bourbon (SRP: $79.99) and “Ryes of the Robots” – Rye Whiskey (SRP: $59.99) will be able to pick up a bottle at select spirits stores in California and Kentucky. Filmland Spirits are also available for purchase via their website and select e-commerce retailers, and can be shipped to a large number of states in the U.S.

About Filmland Spirits

Founded in 2020, Filmland Spirits is a new, California based company founded by a crew of whiskey enthusiasts, movie buffs and storytellers. Filmland Spirits produces whiskey and whiskey inspired spirits on location in Kentucky, USA. In the Fall of 2022, Filmland Spirits launched its initial three whiskey expressions consisting of two bourbons and a rye whiskey. Its ultra-premium and award-winning liquids are housed in custom bottles inspired by the world of moviemaking, then paired with a label that is a movie poster based on an original B-movie script written specifically for each expression. Filmland Spirits are truly Stories You Can Drink and offer an original and unique concept to the liquor category that ensures there’s A Blockbuster in Every Bottle.

The Filmland Spirits crew consists of serial entrepreneurs with proven track records, corporate execs from CPG, and entertainment as well as spirits industry veterans in sales/distribution and marketing. The company is a unique combination of creatives, writers, whiskey nerds and business leaders with a passion for storytelling and great tasting, high quality spirits.

About Each Whiskey Expression

The first expression in Filmland Spirits core whiskey lineup, “Moonlight Mayhem!” – Bourbon is a small batch straight bourbon whiskey aged in a white American Oak casks for 4+ years. This 94 proof whiskey is delicious and sweet, with notes of cherry and citrus on the nose, vanilla and caramel on the tongue and an intricate finish of toffee and toasted oak. Emphasizing versatility, this Bourbon can be enjoyed neat, on the rocks or in a cocktail. Consumers will be delighted and terrified by the Moonlight Mayhem! story: the Romeo and Juliet inspired saga is set in a post-modern world where werewolves are the dominant species on planet earth. Consumers will wonder if hero Tommy Dawson and Slyvane Saxon, his shape-shifting carnivorous girlfriend, can protect their love from disapproving families and dangerous foes? Or if she will be unable to resist sinking her teeth into the delicious snack that is her sweetheart? Consumers curious to learn more about Moonlight Mayhem! can head to the brand website to read pages of the script, see storyboards and watch the movie trailer.

Like classic films that get the extended cut treatment, Filmland Spirits second core expression “Moonlight Mayhem! Extended Cut” – Cask Strength Bourbon is a small batch straight bourbon just like “Moonlight Mayhem!”. It is also aged in white American Oak casks for 4+ years, but comes in at a proof of 115. This cask-strength bourbon has special notes and flavors one wouldn’t experience with the regular strength: it keeps consumers on the edge of their seats with twists and turns of cherry and chocolate on the nose and tongue, a spectacularly creamy mouthfeel and an endless finish of cacao, leather and applewood. Enjoyed neat or with a drop of water, this expression will surely delight consumers. Just like the original story, Moonlight Mayhem! Extended Cut continues the saga between Tommy Dawson and Slyvane Saxon but with the inclusion of deleted scenes from the original script, making for an extra rich story. Consumers yearning to learn more about Moonlight Mayhem! Extended Cut can visit the brand website to read pages of the script, see storyboards and preview the movie trailer.

Filmland Spirits third expression – “Ryes of the Robots” – Rye Whiskey – is a small batch straight rye whiskey aged in white American Oak barrels for 4+ years. This complex 94 proof rye whiskey has spicy notes of cinnamon and clove on the nose, mint and pepper on the tongue and a long chocolatey finish with subtle hints of oak. Best served neat, on the rocks or in a cocktail, this rye is sure to please whiskey fans who prefer a bit of zest in their dram. Like the whiskey itself, the Ryes of the Robots story provides a spicy take on the world’s future. In the aftermath of the Automation Wars of 3050, the world rejects technology and embraces a simpler time where cocktail clubs are the new state houses and bartenders hold sway. When a fallen technology titan builds an army of robotic bartenders to conquer the world, the only hope is Courtney Winters, the Cocktail Consortium’s number one bartender. Can she fend off this despotic army of mechanized mixologists or will this be the world’s unhappiest hour?! Consumers curious to learn more about the Ryes of the Robots can head to the brand website to read pages of script, see storyboards and watch the movie trailer.

For More Information:

https://www.filmlandspirits.com/