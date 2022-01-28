Firefly Distillery Releases Limited Edition Throwback Peach Sweet Tea Vodka

Firefly Distillery in Charleston, SC opened its new state-of-the-art distillery in February 2020 and will be celebrating its two year anniversary on Saturday, February 12 with an oyster roast, live music, and a new limited edition product release!

South Carolina’s oldest working distillery, Firefly, is releasing a fan favorite throwback spirit, Peach Sweet Tea Vodka, for a very limited time! This flavor was introduced back in 2009 and the distillery has received a number of requests for it to return. Only 500 bottles of the Peach Sweet Tea Vodka will be available starting Saturday, Feb. 12, while it lasts.

Known for creating the world’s first Sweet Tea Vodka, Firefly Distillery is staple of Southern spirits and hospitality. With 25+ spirits, from moonshine and vodka, to gin and whiskey, there’s something for every tastebud at Firefly.

https://www.fireflydistillery.com