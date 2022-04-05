Fords Gin Releases The Fords Gin Co Sloe Gin

Louisville, Ky.–Fords Gin, the cocktail gin, is pleased to announce today the release of The Fords Gin Co Sloe Gin, a liqueur that combines the classic Fords London Dry Gin recipe with hand-picked sloe fruit from England and France. Sloe Gin is a continuation of the brand’s Journeys in Gin, which features limited release expressions and follows the February 2019 debut of Fords Gin Officers’ Reserve. The Fords Co Sloe Gin is available on and off premise and retails for a suggested retail price of $34.99 (700 ml).

Often considered in the U.K. to be one’s grandmother’s liqueur of choice, Fords Gin embraced this notion fully to pay homage to the sloe gins that have been crafted by families for generations. In collaboration with 11th Generation Master Distiller Charles Maxwell of London’s Thames Distillers, Sloe Gin is crafted by combining the nine-botanical Fords Gin at a high proof with hand-picked sloe fruit from France and England and steeped for 12 weeks. The liquid is then sweetened with sugar to balance the naturally bitter flavor of sloe fruit. The final product is cut to 29% ABV/58 proof, a bit higher than most sloe gins to allow for the Fords Gin botanical profile to be present in the overall taste.

“Our second Journeys in Gin expedition has been a long time coming as we’ve spent the last three years working on a recipe that we hope will inspire people to celebrate sloe gin once again, especially in the U.S.,” said Simon Ford, founder, Fords Gin. “We are offering a perspective that is uniquely Fords Gin, creating a cocktail-forward sloe gin that is a bit higher in ABV and lighter in sugar, allowing it to play well in classic sloe gin drinks or stand up on its own. We are excited for bartenders and at-home cocktail enthusiasts to finally experience and experiment with the final product.”

In addition to cocktails, The Fords Gin Co Sloe Gin may be enjoyed neat as imported over a few ice cubes and accompanied by a fine cheese plate.

Tasting Notes

Nose: Stewed plums, fig and rich dark raisin followed by dark cherry, juniper and hints of citrus fruit and even some dried apricot.

Palate/Mouthfeel: A mixture of tart dried fruits hit your palate immediately, then comes stewed prunes, golden raisins, dark raisins and dried fig. As the more volatile dried fruit flavors fade into the Juniper, dry grapefruit citrus and lemon burst onto the scene.

Finish: The finish is a combination of the citrus oils and the bitter fruit balanced with a honey-like sweetness before dryness sets back in and carries the flavors forward. The finish is long, rich and complex, jumping between bitterness and sweetness but ultimately harmonious before ending with a hint of spice, most notably clove.

About Fords Gin

Distilled in London at Thames Distillers, Fords Gin is a collaboration between eleventh generation Master Distiller Charles Maxwell and Simon Ford. A mix of nine botanicals, the gin starts with a traditional base of juniper & coriander seed and is balanced by citrus (bitter orange, lemon & grapefruit peel), florals (jasmine flower & orris) and spices (angelica & cassia). Steeped for 15 hours before distillation in 500-liter stills, the botanicals deliver an aromatic, fresh and floral spirit with elegant notes of orange blossom that creates a “cocktail gin” that plays beautifully in classic and innovative gin cocktails. Since its launch in 2012, Fords Gin has received numerous awards and accolades.

About Brown-Forman

For over 150 years, Brown-Forman Corporation has enriched the experience of life by responsibly building fine quality beverage alcohol brands, including Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Whiskey, Jack Daniel’s Tennessee RTDs, Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Honey, Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Fire, Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Apple, Gentleman Jack, Jack Daniel’s Single Barrel, Woodford Reserve, Old Forester, Coopers’ Craft, GlenDronach, Benriach, Glenglassaugh, Slane, Herradura, el Jimador, New Mix, Korbel, Sonoma-Cutrer, Finlandia, Chambord, and Fords Gin. Brown-Forman’s brands are supported by approximately 4,700 employees and sold in more than 170 countries worldwide.

For More Information:

https://www.fordsgin.com