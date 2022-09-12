Foundry Distilling Co. and Surly Brewing Co. Team Up to Launch Axe Man Whiskey

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa— Foundry Distilling Co. and Surly Brewing Co. have done it again–collaborating to create a truly unique spirit. Their latest concoction is called the Axe Man American Malt Whiskey, distilled from the wort of Axe Man IPA beer. Foundry Distilling will release this whiskey on September 17th, 2022.

“We are very proud of this whiskey release in partnership with Surly Brewing Company,” said Scott Bush, owner of Foundry Distilling Company. “Axe Man Whiskey, at 96 proof, is an incredibly unique and wonderful whiskey. It is a one-time release that you won’t want to miss.”

The essence of Surly’s Axe Man IPA has been distilled into an American single malt whiskey with every ounce of the aromatic nature as its beer counterpart. Surly brought the beer’s wort to Foundry Distilling, where it was fermented, distilled, and aged for 28 months in new 30-gallon American Oak barrels to produce the malt whiskey. In total, the distillery will make 1,000 cases in a limited run.

Axe Man American Malt Whiskey Tasting Notes:

Aroma: Vanilla, Straw, Banana

Tasting: Clove, Pear, Peppercorn

Finish: Warm cinnamon, Pie crust

Foundry Distilling is hosting an Axe Man American Malt Whiskey release party at their distillery in Historic Valley Junction, Iowa, on Saturday, September 17th, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. This event is open to the public, and the first 100 attendees will get a complimentary branded rocks glass. People can sample Axe Man Whiskey and Axe Man IPA at the event while meeting with Foundry Distilling’s owner and production team. Attendees can even participate in axe throwing at the event.

Those looking to secure a bottle of this one-of-a-kind whiskey before the launch date can do so by pre-ordering online at BrewerDistillerAlliance.com. People who pre-ordered this whiskey will have to claim their bottle at the Foundry Distilling location within two weeks from the release date.

This collaboration with Surly Brewing was made possible through Foundry Distilling’s Brewer-Distiller Alliance initiative, which aims to work with notable breweries across the nation to produce remarkable, distinctive whiskeys from their beer recipes. Foundry Distilling and its partners have generated a diverse collection of exclusive limited-edition whiskeys.

This release represents the second collaboration between Foundry Distilling and Surly Brewing. In July 2021, the Brewer Distiller Alliance launched Furious American Malt Whiskey. The whiskey was based on the brewery’s immensely popular Furious IPA beer.

About Surly Brewing Co

It’s Surly’s mission to deliver true flavor, an irreverent attitude, must-have beers, and world-class experiences to its fans. From their 2004 start in a converted abrasives factory in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota, Surly has grown into one of the premiere destination breweries in the country. Along the way, they earned countless medals from the Great American Beer Festival and the honor of being awarded the Best Brewery in America. Surly is known for bold and uncompromising beers that don’t adhere to strict style guidelines, such as Furious IPA, Grapefruit Supreme, Axe Man IPA, and Abrasive Double IPA. Often polarizing but never compromising, Surly knows their beers aren’t for everyone. They’re for you. You do enough settling in life. Don’t settle. Get Surly.

About Foundry Distilling Co.

Foundry Distilling Co. strives to be one of the most innovative distilleries in the world by providing unique products, offering once-in-a-lifetime experiences, like our Private Barrel Club, and collaborating with an alliance of nationally recognized breweries known as the BrewerDistiller Alliance. Their flagship product, The Real Stuff, is made from a mash of grain and cane and aged in charred oak kegs and is an attempt to recreate the actual process used to make the legendary “off-the-farm” spirit of rural Iowa farmers.

For More Information:

https://foundrydistillingcompany.com/axe-man-ipa/