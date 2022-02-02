Four Roses Bourbon Partners With Renowned Chefs to Create Valentine’s Day Dinner At-Home Menu

LAWRENCEBURG, Ky – Four Roses Bourbon, the award-winning Kentucky distillery, is elevating the Valentine’s Day night-in experience. For the first time ever, the bourbon brand whose founding involves a 130-year-old love story, has partnered with renowned chefs from across the country – Chef and TV personality Stephanie Izard, as well as chefs and restaurateurs Ford Fry and Chad Colby – who have each curated menus for Valentine’s Day to be prepared and enjoyed at home. Each recipe was crafted to be expertly paired with a signature Four Roses Valentine’s Day cocktail by Natalie Migliarini, mixologist, author, and founder of Beautiful Booze.

“Growing up I found myself always hovering next to anyone doing the cooking at home, and I have yet to fall out of love with the experience of dining,” said Chef Fry. “Cooking at home with loved ones can be so special – no matter how casual, it’s all in the experience you’re having together.”

With more diners anticipated to stay home for the holiday this year, the themed menus created by the chefs take the signature cooking styles that diners would find at their respective restaurants in Chicago, Atlanta and LA, and make them into easy-to-prepare recipes, perfect for a romantic dinner for two. Chicago-based Chef Izard’s menu starts with Shrimp-Strawberry Lettuce Wraps, followed by Beef Short Ribs with Caramelized Onions and finishes with a decadent Chocolate Cake; Atlanta’s own Chef Fry suggests serving Crispy Sourdough with N’duja and Burrata, “Little Ear” Pasta with Heritage Breed Pork, Broccoli and Fennel, and a Salted Chocolate Budino to end the meal; and Los Angeles-based Chef Colby offers another tasty option with Burrata Caprese, Antico Steak with Salsa Verde, and No Bake Ricotta Budino.

Migliarini has created a truly unique array of specialty cocktails to sip alongside the meals. Using Four Roses Small Batch Bourbon and decadent ingredients like chocolate bitters and strawberry syrup, couples can pair their curated meals with Valentine’s Day inspired cocktails like the Strawberry Bourbon Smash, Strawberry Love, or the Old Fashioned Valentine.

“We, more than anyone, understand that a perfect recipe can create a one-of-kind tasting experience, and the feelings that a good meal, good drinks and even better company can evoke.” said Brent Elliott, Four Roses Master Distiller. “Given our rich history built on a story of love and romance, Valentine’s Day is a holiday meant for Four Roses to be enjoyed. We’re excited to partner with incredible chefs and a world-class mixologist to elevate at-home experiences this year.”

Four Roses Bourbon’s natural connection to the holiday is rooted in its founding, a timeless love story in which Paul Jones, Jr. proposed to a Southern belle to which she replied that if her answer was yes, she’d wear a corsage of roses to an upcoming grand ball. On the night of, she adorned a corsage of four red roses, which later became the namesake of his bourbon.

You can have Four Roses Bourbon delivered right to your doorstep this Valentine’s Day via Drizly. More information, and Four Roses’ Valentine’s Day dinner and cocktail recipes can be found online at fourrosesbourbon.com/valentines-day.

About Four Roses Distillery

Established in 1888, Four Roses combines two mashbills with five proprietary yeast strains to distill and age 10 distinct Bourbon recipes, each with its own unique flavor profile. With distilling and warehousing operations in Lawrenceburg and Cox’s Creek, Kentucky, respectively, Four Roses is dedicated to producing award winning Bourbons with smooth and mellow tastes and finishes. Four Roses is available in all 50 states. For more information, visit fourrosesbourbon.com or find us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

For More Information:

https://fourrosesbourbon.com