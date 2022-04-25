Freshie Organic Tequila Seltzer Expands Into Florida

Northbrook, Ill.–Freshie Organic Tequila Seltzer announces its expansion into Florida with Southern Glazers Wine & Spirits (SGWS). Freshie is a game-changer in the fast-growing hard seltzer category because it is the only USDA-certified organic and sustainably produced tequila seltzer – putting it into a category of its own.

“When we started Freshie, our goal was to share a drink that we loved – but it was critical that we do it responsibly,” said Freshie President Timm Martin. “We wanted it to be organic, and when we found a family-owned distillery in Jalisco that practices sustainability from top to bottom –and has the know-how to craft our delicious tequila seltzer, we knew we had the right partner.” Freshie also joined 1% for the Planet, to donate a portion of its revenues to non-profits that support the environment.

Freshie starts with organic, 100 percent blue agave blanco tequila from a solar-powered, zero-waste, all-organic fourth-generation, family-owned distillery in Jalisco, Mexico. Freshie is non-GMO, gluten-free, and each 12-ounce can is 99 calories, 4.7 percent ABV and 100 percent delicious.

“The first Freshie was invented while on a family vacation in Mexico,” says Freshie Co-founder Ryne Iseminger. “We mixed blanco tequila with sparkling water, added a hint of agave nectar and a squeeze of lime and it was all we wanted to drink the entire time! When we started sharing it with family and friends, their love for it got us thinking about sharing it on a much larger scale.”

Freshie is made from organic tequila, natural mineral water, organic lime essence and organic agave nectar. The brand launched in the Chicago area in 2021 with one SKU (lime) and is now in more than 1,000 retailers and restaurants. “Between the growth of the spirit-based seltzer category and the growth of the tequila category, we knew Freshie would appeal to anyone looking for a light, hand-crafted, organic tequila seltzer” added Freshie Co-founder Paige Iseminger.

Freshie will be supported in market this summer with digital advertising, social media and PR campaigns as well as retail sampling and events in key markets. With spirit-based RTDs expected to see annual volume growth of 33 percent, according to IWSR, Freshie anticipates expanding its footprint to other markets soon.

About Freshie

Freshie Organic Tequila Seltzer was launched in 2021 as the world’s first and only all organic tequila seltzer. Founded by Paige and Ryne Iseminger and Timm Martin, Freshie is made with organic blanco tequila, natural mineral water, organic lime essence and organic agave nectar. Freshie is available in Illinois (through Lakeshore Beverage and the Blend Alliance Network), Tennessee (through Bounty Beverage), Georgia (through Atlanta Beverage Company) and Florida (through SGWS). Freshie also is available nationally online. Freshie four-packs of 12-ounce cans are $10.99 SRP.

For More Information:

https://getfreshie.com/