Freshie Organic Tequila Seltzer Launches New Flavors, Variety Pack

NORTHBROOK, Ill.— The world’s first USDA-certified organic tequila seltzer is launching new Grapefruit-Guava and Blood Orange-Habanero flavors and an eight-can variety pack in time for late summer sipping.

Freshie Organic Tequila Seltzer launched in 2021, and in 2022 earned the coveted USDA-Certified Organic seal after lengthy and rigorous analyses confirmed the organic nature of the key ingredients in its entire line of tequila seltzers. In addition to its USDA-organic certification, Freshie is produced in partnership with a Jalisco-based certified zero-carbon beverage company.

The new flavors join original Freshie Lime flavor and come in four-packs and a new eight-can variety pack, with four Lime, two Grapefruit-Guava and two Blood Orange-Habanero. Each variety is made from organic blanco tequila, organic agave nectar, organic natural flavors and sparkling water.

“We worked for two years to perfect these flavors,” said Freshie Founders Paige and Ryne Iseminger. “There was a lot of trial and error to get them just right. The most important criteria were that like the lime flavor, they had to reflect native flavors of Mexico and they had to be delicious. We think we landed on perfection.”

Freshie starts with organic, 100% blue agave blanco tequila from a solar-powered, zero-waste, zero-carbon all-organic family-owned distillery in Jalisco, Mexico. “Our distillery partner shares our commitment to organic and sustainable products,” adds Paige Iseminger. In addition to its USDA-certified organic seal, Freshie is non-GMO and gluten-free. Each 12-ounce can is 99 calories and 4.5 percent ABV. Freshie is a member of 1% for the Planet, donating profits each year to environmental-focused non-profit organizations.

“The USDA-certified organic status was a goal for us from the start,” said Freshie Co-founder and CEO Timm Martin. “Despite the challenges in securing the certification, we stood firm in our commitment to ‘go for the gold standard’ of organic certification. People are paying more attention to what they are drinking and eating, and with Freshie, they can feel good about getting the purest, most organic drink possible.”

About Freshie

Freshie launched in Illinois in 2021 as the world’s first USDA-certified organic tequila seltzer with one SKU (lime). Founded by Paige and Ryne Iseminger and Timm Martin, Freshie Lime, Grapefruit-Guava and Blood Orange-Habanero are widely available across Illinois, Florida and Tennessee. Freshie will be supported in market with digital advertising, mobile billboards, social media and PR campaigns and retail sampling focused on the brand’s Taste Love theme. With spirit-based RTDs expected to see annual volume growth of 33 percent, according to IWSR, Freshie anticipates expanding its footprint to other markets soon.

The brand is distributed in Illinois through Lakeshore Beverage and the Blend Alliance Network, in Tennessee through Bounty Beverage and Florida through Southern Glazers Wine & Spirits. Freshie four-packs of 12-oz cans are $10.99 SRP and the Freshie variety pack is $19.99.

For More Information:

https://getfreshie.com