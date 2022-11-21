Frey Ranch Distillery Releases Quad Malt Bourbon Whiskey and 100% Malted Corn Whiskey

FALLON, Nev.— Frey Ranch Distillery announced two newcomers in its award-winning whiskey portfolio available exclusively for a limited time at its Fallon, NV-based Distillery Tasting Room: Quad Malt Bourbon Whiskey and 100% Malted Corn Bourbon Whiskey. As with all releases from Frey Ranch, 100% of the grains used in each whiskey were grown and harvested, milled, distilled, and in this case malted, on the Frey family farm. Experimenting with the corn, wheat, barley, and rye that Co-Founder Colby Frey cultivates himself has become a hallmark of the brand – and the driving force behind Frey Ranch’s explosive growth in Nevada and California. Today, Frey Ranch is the #1 selling ultra-premium bourbon in Nevada and one of the largest whiskey producers on the West Coast.

An approachable 90 proof and aged precisely for 5 years and 10 months, the Quad Malt Bourbon Whiskey utilizes the same mash bill as the flagship four grain Straight Bourbon Whiskey: 100% non-GMO corn, winter rye, winter wheat, and two-row barley all slow-grown on-site. The difference is that each of the four grains, instead of only the barley, are malted on-site utilizing Colby’s custom-made malt drum. Tasting notes include candy corn and dried apricot on the nose, followed by fresh cut hay and sweet corn straight from the field on the palate with a baking spice finish.

At 110-proof and again aged at precisely 5 years and 10 months, 100% Malted Corn Bourbon Whiskey requires a unique malting process because the grain behaves similarly to the crop when it’s growing in the field. Colby and his team plant the corn around May 10 every year because it requires warmer weather and no frost to reach peak performance and full maturation. Accordingly, in the malting drum, they add heat to the corn while it’s germinating, which isn’t necessary for other grains. With the 100% Malted Corn Bourbon Whiskey, the nose offers aromas of citra hops and melon, followed by honey and fresh corn on the palate with an appealing fresh citrus peel finish.

Inspired by his fascination with the malting process, Colby malts the grains in a custom-made steep tank and germination/kilning drum before they’re milled and distilled on-site. Using his own slow grown grains that take climate and terroir into consideration provides Colby with almost unlimited freedom to experiment with different grain blends. These sipping whiskies are a testament to Colby’s ability to create bourbons that truly showcase the quality of his grains without compromising his farm to glass approach – where controlling the input (grains) leads to better outputs (award-winning whiskeys).

“Malt is a crucial ingredient in most whiskeys, though traditionally it’s only 10-15 percent of the mash bill,” said Whiskey Farmer Colby Frey. “We wanted to find out what would happen if we malted all the grains for these new releases, and we’re thrilled with the complex flavor profiles that were developed as a result. Our distillery-only releases are a way to thank our fans with something a bit different, and we think the Quad Malt Bourbon Whiskey & 100% Malted Corn Bourbon Whiskey are an extra special treat.”

Both the Quad Malt Bourbon Whiskey and 100% Malted Corn Bourbon Whiskey have a suggested retail price of $59.00 for a 375 ml bottle. Each expression is available for sale exclusively at the Distillery Tasting Room on a first come, first serve basis.

About Frey Ranch Distillery

Frey Ranch Distillery was founded in 2006 by Colby and Ashley Frey on the Frey family’s 1,500-acre farm in Fallon, Nevada. The family has a deep history of farming in Northern Nevada that dates back over 150 years and continues today with Frey Ranch Distillery, the state’s only distillery to grow 100% of its whiskey grains on-site. Frey Ranch is a year-round working farm that also offers tours and tastings to the public every Saturday from 12-4 p.m.

