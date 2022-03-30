Frisky Whiskey Launches New Premium Whiskey

Whiskey is having another big moment! In this current revival, the centuries-old, distilled beverage is branching out beyond the old-fashioned Mad Men-esque space and into more adventurous but approachable territory. In 2021 flavored whiskies in particular gained a 6.4% share of the category, showing a 33% growth in the past two years. Now, James Landis and Nicole Young – two of the masterminds behind the storied Hpnotiq Liqueur brand – are re-teaming, this time with industry veteran Ken Donarski (a respected spirits industry expert with an illustrious 50 years of experience in the industry) in answer to this growing trend with the launch of the inimitable Frisky Whiskey.

Frisky Whiskey is premium flavored whiskey, crafted in small batches, and focused on great taste. Proudly produced in Charleston, South Carolina, Frisky takes an unparalleled approach to favored whiskey. Infused with pure caramel and raw vanilla, the Frisky Whiskey flavor was originally created as an extension of Landis’ William Wolf Whiskey line. After taking home top honors at the San Francisco World Spirts Competition and the Beverage Testing Institute (2018) as well as the Chairman’s Trophy at the Ultimate Spirits Challenge by earning 95 out of 100 for taste – making it the highest rated flavored whiskey ever – Frisky proved itself fit to shine on its own. The Frisky flavor was pulled from the line, rebranded, and given the sole identity it deserves.

In stark contrast to typical flavored whiskeys, which tend to skew fruity and overly sweet in an attempt to mask whiskey’s true flavor, Frisky’s flavor profile intentionally leans into our premium aged whiskey’s most sought after notes of caramel and vanilla. Crafted from 100% premium whiskey (as opposed to “spirit whiskey” used in most other flavored whiskey offerings), Frisky’s breakthrough formula uses the purest caramel and natural vanilla to accentuate and enhance these organically occurring whiskey notes. The result is an ultra-smooth and extremely palatable taste at 70 proof, with a uniquely familiar but delicately enhanced flavor that is unmatched.

The marriage of Frisky Whiskey’s high-quality ingredients and smooth, subtle taste make it both the ideal option for first timers and the ultimate playful departure for adept whisky drinkers. Landis is confident that “Frisky whiskey appeals to anyone that’s ever enjoyed a flavored cocktail…but never thought they could enjoy brown spirits”. He’s also proud that Frisky’s flavor “pays homage to the notes found in great aged whiskeys but puts them in a starring role and makes them more fun”. According to Young, who collaborated with Landis on the development of Frisky’s award-winning flavor, the duo’s mission was to “create an inclusive whiskey experience that was approachable for the curious, welcoming to connoisseurs and delicious to everyone.”

Frisky Whiskey is the only female, Black-owned flavored whiskey on the market and Young is one of only two Black female CEOs in the whiskey business. Currently outselling Rye, Cognac and Brandy, flavored whiskey has quickly emerged from a small whiskey subcategory to a key sales driver. Young is especially excited to tap into the ever-growing female whiskey audience- which, according to 2020 data from the market research firm MRI-Simmons, is estimated to make up 36% of America whiskey drinkers. “Equally prioritizing the female and male perspectives in terms of whiskey is long overdue and I’m excited to have the opportunity to do that with Frisky,” she says.

