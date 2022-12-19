Frisky Whiskey Now Available at Costco in Select Locations in South Carolina

Frisky Whiskey, a premium flavored whiskey infused with pure caramel and all-natural vanilla, is now available at select Costco Wholesale locations in South Carolina. The only Black woman-owned flavored whiskey on the market, Frisky has been recognized as the highest rated flavored whiskey ever, combining high quality ingredients for a smooth and delicately enhanced flavor that is unmatched.

Produced in Charleston, South Carolina, Frisky’s breakthrough formula uses pure caramel and natural vanilla to accentuate and enhance these naturally occurring whiskey notes. The award-winning recipe is an ideal option for both whiskey connoisseurs and the whiskey curious. In stark contrast to typical flavored whiskeys, which tend to skew fruity and overly sweet in an attempt to mask whiskey’s true flavor, Frisky intentionally leans into premium aged whiskey’s most sought after flavor profile.

Frisky Whiskey is the brainchild of Nicole Young and James Landis – two of the masterminds behind the storied Hpnotiq Liqueur brand – and industry veteran Ken Donarski, who has over 50 years of experience in the beverage industry. It is the only flavored whiskey to ever score 95 points for taste in the Ultimate Spirits Challenge. Frisky unmasks whiskey’s natural flavor, taking the centuries old spirit to new and delicious heights while transporting drinkers of all generations along for the journey.

“Flavored whiskey has emerged from a small whiskey subcategory to a key sales driver,” said Nicole Young, Co-Founder and CEO of Frisky Whiskey. “Having our product available at Costco marks a major milestone for the brand as we continue to introduce flavored whiskey to a wider audience and bring it to the mainstream.”

Frisky Whiskey is now available at select Costco locations in South Carolina, retailing for $25.99. It is also available for purchase online and select retailers in New York, California, South Carolina, New Jersey and Illinois.

About Frisky Whiskey

Frisky Whiskey is a premium flavored whiskey brand, crafted in small batches and focused on great taste. Crafted from 100 percent premium whiskey, Frisky’s breakthrough formula uses the purest caramel and natural vanilla to accentuate and enhance these organically occurring whiskey notes. Produced in Charleston, South Carolina, Frisky is the only Black woman-owned flavored whiskey on the market. Frisky has received top honors at the San Francisco World Spirits Competition, the Beverage Testing Institute and the Chairman’s Trophy at the Ultimate Spirits Challenge earning 95 out of 100 for taste – making it the highest rated flavored whiskey ever. Frisky Whiskey is available for purchase online as well as in select retailers in New York, California, South Carolina, New Jersey and Illinois.

For More Information:

https://drinkfrisky.com/