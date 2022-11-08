FUJI Whisky Debuts 30-Year-Old Single Grain Whiskey in the U.S.

NEW YORK, N.Y.— The award-winning Japanese whisky brand, FUJI Whisky, announces the U.S. release of its 30-Year-Old Single Grain Whiskey. A rare and precious whiskey, this 30-Year-Old release represents the pinnacle of Japanese craftsmanship from the Mt. Fuji Distillery, located just 7.5 miles off the base the most iconic landmark in Japan, for which it is named: Mt. Fuji. Only 100 bottles of this elegant whiskey will be available in the U.S in 2022.

A blend of multiple maturates of Canadian style grain whiskies, the FUJI 30-Year-Old Single Grain Whiskey includes distillates aged more than 30 years, including some aged up to 40 years. Distilled by the batch distillation method “kettle & column” and then rested in used American White Oak Barrels, each barrel was meticulously hand selected by Master Blender, Jota Tanaka, to create a rich, luscious, and beautifully balanced style whiskey with complexity. Recently, Tanaka was inducted into the World Whisky Awards Hall of Fame and is only the second Master Blender in Mt. Fuji Distillery’s 48-year history, a testament to the passion, expertise, and craftsmanship that went into this 30-Year-Old Release.

“As Master Blender, it was an incredible privilege to see this expression awarded the honor of being named ‘World’s Best Grain Whiskey’ in its initial year of release in 2020 at the World Whiskies Awards, and trophy at the International Spirits Challenge,” said Jota Tanaka. “I am excited to finally share this rare gem with the U.S. and for a new audience to experience this exceptional whiskey.”

The FUJI 30-Year-Old Single Grain Whiskey Tasting Notes from Master Blender Jota Tanaka are as follows:

Nose: Sweet and fragrant aromas of nutty brown sugar are concentrated, with ripe fresh and dried fruit.

The Palate: The flavors are opulent and concentrated with a seductive honeyed sweetness and bitter chocolate notes.

Finish: A gently woody aftertaste lingers that supports the layered, complex flavors.

A leader in grain whisky innovation, FUJI Whisky made its U.S. debut last year with the release of FUJI Single Grain Whiskey(SRP $94.99), in partnership with Distinguished Vineyards & Wine Partners. The FUJI Single Grain Whiskey is a blend of three different grain whiskeys, each distilled in three different methods, each possessing its own unique flavor profile, resulting in a delicately fruity whiskey that is both mellow and multi-layered in profile.

Mt. Fuji Distillery was established in 1973 to bring the best of Japanese craftsmanship to life while employing Scottish, American, and Canadian whisk(e)y making methods under a single roof, an amalgamation that celebrates whisky’s worldwide heritage. Situated just 7.5 miles from the peak of Mt. Fuji, FUJI Whisky is the only whisky in Japan to use the mountain’s snowmelt in its production. The snowmelt’s 50-year journey from Mt. Fuji’s peak to the depths of an underground aquifer to the distillery results in a uniquely clear, pristine, and soft water that is the foundation for FUJI’s distinctive whisky expressions.

The FUJI 30-Year-Old Whiskey is bottled at 92 proof and is available in available in California, Illinois, New York, New Jersey, Maryland, Georgia, and Florida at an SRP of $2999.99/700ml bottle.

About Fuji Whiskey

FUJI Whisky is named after the most iconic landmark in Japan, Mt. Fuji, which is a UNESCO World Heritage site, cultural inspiration, and the location of Mt. Fuji Distillery just 7.5 miles from the mountain's peak, surrounded by pure forest. Established in 1973 to bring the best of Japanese craftsmanship with Scottish, American and Canadian technology under one roof, it is the closest distillery to Mt. Fuji in all of Japan.

Mt. Fuji Distillery has a long history of awards and accolades and is considered the leader in Japanese Grain Whisky.

Mt. Fuji Distillery has a long history of awards and accolades and is considered the leader in Japanese Grain Whisky. 2020 awards on the new FUJI brand include Trophy at the International Spirits Challenge, Worlds Best Grain & Gold at the 2020 World Whiskies Awards. This adds richly to the brand’s pedigree that includes winning the World Whiskies Awards “World Best Grain” four times in five years.

About Distinguished Vineyards

Formed in 2008, Distinguished Vineyards is a dynamic mid-size wine and spirits company that includes a collection of iconic , premium brands from around the world. Recognized as benchmarks from their regions, the portfolio includes the highly acclaimed Argyle Winery in Oregon’s Willamette Valley, MacRostie Winery in Sonoma County, Markham Vineyards in Napa Valley, Wither Hills from Marlborough, New Zealand and FUJI Whisky from Japan. Dedicated to excellence, social equity and sustainability, Distinguished Vineyards includes more than 1,000 acres of sustainably certified estate vineyards and has achieved local certification for sustainable practices at each of its wineries.

For More Information:

https://fujiwhisky.com/