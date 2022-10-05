Garrison Brothers Distillery Releases Cowboy Bourbon 2022

HYE, Texas-– Garrison Brothers Distillery, the first legal whiskey distillery in Texas, has released the 2022 Cowboy Bourbon, its most esteemed and coveted expression. Keeping with the tradition, the Garrison Brothers team made the first 1,000 bottles of the award-winning limited edition Texas straight bourbon whiskey available to bourbon enthusiasts from all across the nation that made their way to the distillery in Hye, Texas for a special first release event on Saturday, September 24, 2022. The remaining 8,600 bottles will be sold and served nationwide beginning October 1, 2022.

Cowboy Bourbon is the pinnacle of the Garrison Brothers Bourbon family. With 7 years of crafting each vintage of this uncut, unfiltered bourbon whiskey under his belt, Master Distiller Donnis Todd is conquering his 8th release of Garrison Brothers’ most legendary bourbon. This year, Cowboy started with a selection of 8 and 9-year-old barrels. These coveted 25-gallon barrels matured through nearly a decade of searing Texas heat. With the 2022 Cowboy clocking in at a whopping 134.8 proof, there’s no doubt that the Texas climate has worked its magic once again.

“The divine pleasure of this extraordinary expression, Cowboy Bourbon, is unparalleled,” shares Garrison Brothers Master Distiller, Donnis Todd.

The 2022 Garrison Brothers Cowboy Bourbon tasting notes drafted by Donnis Todd include newly tanned leather, monkey bread aroma, spring jasmine, dark cacao chocolate, syrupy Dublin Dr. Pepper, brown sugar, and Blackstrap molasses with a chocolate bark finish reminiscent of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory.

Garrison Brothers Cowboy Bourbon has earned and received accolades from some of the finest competitions and awards across the globe including: Platinum at the 2022 ASCOT Awards and the TAG Global Spirits Awards; Gold at the International Spirits Challenge, the 2022 Bartender Spirits Awards, the LA Invitational Spirits Challenge, the SIP Awards; Silver at the Berlin International Spirits Competition, the North American Bourbon and Whiskey Competition, the San Diego International Wine & Spirits Challenge. At the Denver International Spirits Competition, Garrison Brothers won Best of Show in 2021, with Cowboy Bourbon taking 1st place and it earned 98 points at the 2022 Chilled 100 Spirits Awards.

Each bottle of Garrison Brothers Cowboy Bourbon comes packaged in a custom-built solid wood gift box lined with a satin pillow and weighty medallion emblazoned with the release year around the bottle’s neck. The new Cowboy bourbon will be distributed to liquor stores, bars, and restaurants, as well as military bases worldwide as well as the 42 states where Garrison Brothers is sold. Garrison Brothers Cowboy Bourbon sells out quickly but can be found nationwide beginning October 1, 2022 with a suggested retail price of $249.99.

About Garrison Brothers Distillery

Garrison Brothers Distillery is a small farm and ranch located in the beautiful Texas Hill Country that authentically produces straight bourbon whiskey. Garrison Brothers introduced the first bourbon whiskey legally made in Texas in 2010 and has since developed a rabid fan base. They currently have a waitlist of more than 18,000 just to volunteer on bottling days, and their Cowboy Bourbon normally sells out within hours of its release.

Garrison Brothers is the first legal bourbon distillery in Texas history and is one of the first distilleries in America outside of Kentucky to produce authentic, handmade bourbon whiskey—and only bourbon whiskey.

Every expression of Garrison Brothers bourbon is made from a sweet mash bill and barrel-aged in the intense Texas climate. The extreme heat creates multiple aging seasons in a year, resulting in a darker, richer, and fuller bourbon; bolder than almost any other bourbon on the market.

Garrison Brothers’ Guadalupe was awarded Platinum at the 2022 ASCOT Awards as well as at the Monterey International Wine & Spirits Competition also taking home the 2022 Spirit of the Year. Guadalupe continued to take home Gold awards in 2022 including: San Francisco World Spirits Competition, San Diego International Wine & Spirits Challenge, Spirits International Prestige Awards (SIP), Denver International Spirits Competition and TAG Global Spirits Awards. At the San Francisco World Spirits Competition in 2021, Garrison Brothers’ Laguna Madre was awarded a Double Gold Medal along with one Silver Medal for Single Barrel and three Bronze Medals. At the Denver International Spirits Competition, Garrison Brothers won Best of Show in 2021, taking 1st place for their Cowboy Bourbon. Jim Murray’s Whisky Bible named Balmorhea, a twice barreled bourbon, “the American Micro Whiskey of the Year” in 2019, 2020 and 2021. Garrison Brothers was voted Best Craft Whiskey Distillery in America by readers of USA Today in 2017.

For More Information:

https://www.garrisonbros.com/our-babies/cowboy