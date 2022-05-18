Garrison Brothers Distillery Releases Laguna Madre 2022

AUSTIN, Texas— Garrison Brothers Distillery, the first legal bourbon distillery in Texas, released the 2022 Laguna Madre, its rarest and most coveted Texas straight bourbon whiskey, on Saturday May 14, 2022, at a special distillery event. For the 2022 release, Master Distiller Donnis Todd reports a total of 1014 bottles available across the nation starting May, 16th, 2022.

Laguna Madre’s first release, officially added to the Garrison Brothers’ portfolio in 2020, was used to launch Operation Crush COVID-19 driving donations to Good Bourbon for a Good Cause, and raised over $400,000.00 to help Team Rubicon and the local hospitality community rebuild their lives. This limited release bourbon expression took a total of 8 years split between two barrels; aged four years in white American oak and finished four years in Limousin oak casks. The meticulously crafted, highly sought-after French barrels, when toasted, offer robust flavors of flavors of woody vanilla, sweet candy cacao and white chocolate resulting in a bourbon with a creamy finish.

“Beautiful four-year-old Garrison Brothers bourbon finished in new French oak for 6 years…well worth the wait, enjoy!” shares Master Distiller Donnis Todd, Garrison Brothers.

Laguna Madre is named after the Texas Gulf Coast’s blue waters, inspired by the endorphin-fueled natural high one feels in one’s soul while spending a beautiful day there away from daily stresses of life. The sensuous and aromatic 101 proof sipper offers tasting notes of root beer, vanilla bean, hazelnut, saltwater taffy with a chocolatey candy finish. As cherished keepsakes, each bottle is housed in a custom-built display case and is hand-signed and numbered by Master Distiller Donnis Todd.

Laguna Madre was awarded Double Gold at the 2021 World Spirits Competition and Gold in the 2021 USA Spirits Ratings earning 90 points. It also took home Double Platinum at the 2021 ASCOT Awards and Bronze at the 2021 Melbourne International Spirits Competition.

Laguna Madre will be available at limited select bars, restaurants and retailers nationwide by the end of May 2022.

About Garrison Brothers Distillery

Garrison Brothers Distillery is a small farm and ranch located in the beautiful Texas Hill Country that authentically produces straight bourbon whiskey. Garrison Brothers introduced the first bourbon whiskey legally made in Texas in 2010 and has since developed a rabid fan base. They currently have a waitlist of more than 18,000 just to volunteer on bottling days, and their Cowboy Bourbon™ normally sells out within hours of its release. Garrison Brothers is the first legal bourbon distillery in Texas history and is one of the first distilleries in America outside of Kentucky to produce authentic, handmade bourbon whiskey—and only bourbon whiskey. The business was founded in 2006.

Every expression of Garrison Brothers bourbon is made from a sweet mash bill and barrel-aged in the intense Texas climate. The extreme heat creates multiple aging seasons in a year, resulting in a darker, richer, and fuller bourbon; bolder than almost any other bourbon on the market.

At the San Francisco World Spirits Competition in 2021, Garrison Brothers’ Laguna Madre was awarded the Double Gold Medal along with one Silver Medal for Single Barrel and three Bronze Medals. For the Denver International Spirits Competition, Garrison Brothers won Best of Show for 2021, taking 1st place for their Cowboy Bourbon. Jim Murray’s Whisky Bible awarded “American Micro Whiskey of the Year to Balmorhea Twice-Barreled Bourbon for 2019, 2020 and 2021. Garrison Brothers was voted Best Craft Whiskey Distillery in America by readers of USA Today in 2017.

Garrison Brothers is a proud and active member of the communities of Blanco, Fredericksburg, Hye, Johnson City, and Stonewall. The distillery and its barrel barns are open to the public for tours in Hye, Texas.

