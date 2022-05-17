Gin 1689 Makes Its Debut in Spain

Palma de Mallorca— Award-winning, Amsterdam-based Gin 1689, launches in Spain through a distribution partnership with ID Creators.

With a strong focus on on-off-trade and yacht catering, ID Creators will be responsible for all sales and marketing activities of 1689 in the Balearic Islands including Ibiza & Mallorca.

Spain is the largest gin market in Europe even surpassing gin loving UK. With many European tourists returning for their summer holidays, Gin 1689, particularly popular among British tourists, due to being “Gin of the Month” in the UK Craft Gin Club; should appeal to tourists and locals alike.

According to the Statista Consumer Market Outlook, gin consumption per capita in Spain is greater than that of Germany, France and the UK combined. At 1.07 litres per capita, Spain is leading the pack for gin consumption in these specific countries.

Oane Rijpma, Founder of ID Creators highlights: “Gin 1689 in particular is very well suited for the Spanish market certainly due to its many international tourists.” Rijpma continues; “We work with several quality brands and are immensely proud of adding Gin 1689 to our portfolio, as both gins will be very popular in bars and restaurants in the summer season!”

Sharing his news, founder Alexander Janssens of Gin 1689, states “We are excited and proud now be available in Europe’s largest gin market. The yachting catering is a very interesting market and I am proud to say we already have several super yachts with both our gins on board!”

Janssens continues; “International expansion is important for us and we are delighted to give Spanish consumers the opportunity to try our authentic gin and with the reach and market position of ID Creators, we can’t find a better partner!”

About Gin 1689

Amsterdam’s Gin 1689 is based on a three-century-old gin recipe dating back to

the time when William of Orange the Third, introduced gin to the British population and the gin craze started. Since its launch, Gin 1689 has won many accolades with the highlight being Gold, in the premium category; at the Gin Masters in London.

In 2019 Gin 1689 launched the first Dutch Pink gin and received great coverage on the BBC and in UK National Newspapers including The Telegraph.

About ID Creators

ID Creators is the Spirits Distributor and trading company of Premium, Super-Premium & Handcrafted Gin covering the Balearic Islands including Ibiza & Mallorca.

For More Information:

