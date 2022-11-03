Glenmorangie Extends Technicolor Brand Campaign Shot By Miles Aldridge

Last year Glenmorangie Highland single malt Scotch whisky welcomed drinkers into its wondrous world with a colorful brand campaign shot by celebrated photographer Miles Aldridge. It so delighted global audiences, that Glenmorangie is extending the campaign with six new scenes, inviting people to share the simple joy of its delicious whisky. Created in partnership with Aldridge and communications agency DDB Paris, with the tagline “It’s kind of delicious and wonderful,” the campaign’s continuation invites global audiences to explore new corners of Glenmorangie’s world, from November 2022.

Glenmorangie’s whisky creators are endlessly imaginative in their quest to dream up delicious whiskies. They craft their more delicate, fruity spirit in stills as tall as a giraffe, to create more space for taste and aroma. Then they age it in the world’s finest casks – all to bring joy to whisky lovers old and new. The desire to share this delicious enjoyment more widely remains at the heart of Glenmorangie’s extended campaign, which depicts moments of indulgence enjoyed with friends or alone. Like their predecessors, the new scenes are rooted in the brand’s bold orange hue and saturated with color, a realm in which Aldridge is admired worldwide. With its more wonderful version of reality, the brand invites people to immerse themselves further in Glenmorangie’s world.

The campaign won hearts and minds around the globe when it launched in late 2020, and was described by Adweek as “a delightfully unexpected technicolor dream.” Caspar Macrae, Glenmorangie Global Marketing & Business Director, said: “We’re so delighted with the impact of the campaign so far, and how wonderfully it has reflected our brand and our whisky, that we wanted to extend it further for drinkers to enjoy. With these new scenes, we’re inviting the viewer to step even deeper into the world of Glenmorangie, where everything is ‘kind of delicious and wonderful.’”

From a hot-air balloon ride with friends to a visit to a barber shop or a trip to the fortune teller, each of the new scenes showcases a moment of delight, seen through Glenmorangie’s lens. Featuring drinkers enjoying Glenmorangie Original, Glenmorangie Lasanta, or Glenmorangie Quinta Ruban, either neat, over ice or in different cocktails, they hint at the kind of indulgences large and small, so yearned for in Covid times.

Alexander Kalchev, Chief Creative Officer at DDB Paris, DDB said: “In the aftermath of the pandemic, we all have a new appreciation for being able to spend time with friends, travel and treat ourselves. And we wanted to draw on that in the campaign, by celebrating moments of pleasure spent together, as well as elevating small moments you can have at home. Of course, working with Miles brings a wonderful richness and detail to the storytelling, which we hope will draw the viewer deliciously into Glenmorangie’s universe.”

Aldridge made it his mission to further elevate each occasion into a more wondrous version of itself, increasing his focus on the moving image, used larger sets and added playful, visual nods to Glenmorangie’s brand symbol, the giraffe, and anagrams of its name. He said: “Ambition really flexed its muscles through every concept. We were able to expand and think big and supersize everything. For example, the scene with the woman in the greenhouse, began with just a woman in a greenhouse. But then, it became interesting to me that she would have a greenhouse so big, it would have two floors and that she would need to ascend stairs to reach a gigantic plant creation. The use of visual clues to the brand: giraffes… anagrams… is far wilder and bolder. I genuinely don’t think consumers will have seen anything like this campaign before. It works in such an original way.”

