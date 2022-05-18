Glenmorangie Partners With The Shoe Surgeon

Glenmorangie Highland single malt Scotch whisky is joining forces with Dominic Ciambrone, Founder of The Shoe Surgeon and titan of the bespoke sneaker industry, to launch a multifaceted year-long partnership that will feature a limited-edition drop, studio concerts, workshops and more. The partnership will leverage the boundary-breaking ethos of both Glenmorangie and The Shoe Surgeon, inviting a wider audience to experience the wonderful world of whisky and the intersection of sneaker culture and single malts.

Glenmorangie has earned recognition worldwide for its endlessly imaginative approach to whisky-making, which has created a welcoming space for newcomers and an exciting range for connoisseurs. Now, the brand is continuing its quest to reimagine the boundaries of the category with help from The Shoe Surgeon. The brands’ parallel focus on technique and innovation made this a natural partnership and exciting opportunity to appeal to a larger audience in unexpected new ways.

Inspired by a “What if…?” mindset, Glenmorangie Director of Whisky Creation Dr. Bill Lumsden’s free-wheeling yet scientific whisky-making approach is mirrored through Dominic Ciambrone’s reimagination of timeless classics and celebration of customization. In order to appeal to a wider audience, the partnership will showcase the merging of whisky and bespoke fashion culture in different ways throughout the year.

“Collaboration is so important as we look for unexpected ways to introduce new audiences to scotch whisky. The partnership between Glenmorangie and The Shoe Surgeon allows us to reach a wider audience in a way that feels authentic and exciting to them,” says Allison Varone, VP Emerging Brands at Moët Hennessy. “As we work to make the whisky category more diverse and approachable, it’s important for us to partner with brands or people, like Dominic, that share the same goals.”

As part of the partnership, Glenmorangie branding will be integrated throughout The Shoe Surgeon’s studios, and the distillery’s award-winning portfolio will be poured during events throughout the year including, concerts, and customization workshops and more.

“We operate at the highest level in everything we do. Glenmorangie is about elevation, luxury and craftsmanship. We’re proud to partner with those who share the same vision and standard for quality and excellence as we do,” Ciambrone said.

The partnership kicked off on April 30 with a special event celebrating the highly-anticipated opening of The Shoe Surgeon’s new studio in Los Angeles, California.

About Glenmorangie

Glenmorangie’s Highland whisky makers use endless imagination and five key ingredients – wood, water, barley, yeast, and time – to dream up delicious single malt whiskies. Known as the Distillers of Tain, they’ve been honing their craft for more than 175 years. In Scotland’s tallest stills, whose necks are as high as a giraffe, they produce a delicate and fruity spirit, ripe for experimentation. Led by Director of Whisky Creation Dr. Bill Lumsden, this crackerjack crew is on a mission to bring new flavors and possibilities to single malt Scotch whisky.

Glenmorangie celebrates the joy of delicious single malt in every part of its universe, from its boutique hotel Glenmorangie House to its colourful new brand campaign, shot by famed photographer Miles Aldridge. With its tagline “It’s kind of delicious and wonderful”, Glenmorangie invites whisky lovers old and new to see themselves in Glenmorangie’s world.

About The Shoe Surgeon

Founded by Dominic Ciambrone, The Shoe Surgeon is a Los Angeles-based collective of creatives, built to inspire creativity, further the industry and push the unique and timeless craft of custom shoe making and design. By offering a wide array of custom-tailored solutions – from design and development to integrated marketing and branded experiences – we strive to invigorate our clients at the highest level. Based on our philosophy and dedication to the craft, we don’t compromise on materials or time. The products we create are made to last and made to wear.

For More Information:

https://www.glenmorangie.com/en-us/