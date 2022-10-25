Glenmorangie Releases ‘A Tale of the Forest’ Limited Edition Whisky

Lush and deliciously herbaceous, Glenmorangie A Tale of the Forest is Glenmorangie’s first whisky ever crafted from barley kilned with woodland botanicals. Inspired by the natural, everchanging wonder Glenmorangie’s Director of Whisky Creation encounters as he wanders the woods near his home, this experimental limited edition evokes the scents, sounds and sights of the forest itself. Its delightful flavours of pine, juniper and woodsmoke have led illustrator Pomme Chan to dream up her own fantastical forest, showcased on the whisky’s pack.

For over 175 years, Glenmorangie’s whisky creators have been endlessly imaginative in their quest to create delicious single malts – none more so than Dr Bill, known for his ‘What if…?’ approach to whisky. Some years ago, dreaming of a whisky which captured the wonder of a walk in the forest, Dr Bill recalled how ancient Highland whisky makers dried their barley with all kinds of forest fuel. He began experimenting by kilning his barley with many different botanicals, finally selecting juniper berries, birch bark and heather flowers, married with a little peat. The result was a batch of spirit with rare aromas of pine needles and juniper, laced with wisps of smoke. He then aged it in bourbon casks including many refill casks, chosen to allow the spirit’s flavours to shine.

Pairing up with Glenmorangie to bring the whisky’s flavours to life on its pack, Thai illustrator Pomme Chan walked deep into her favourite forest in northern Thailand and began to draw, taking inspiration from her surroundings and her conversations with Dr Bill about Scotland. Soon she created her own fantastical forest, which inspires the packaging’s design. A feast of sumptuous technicolour, her illustration echoes the flavours and botanicals of the whisky – with blossoming heather, fragrant juniper and oranges and pine cones dancing on the breeze.

Dr Bill said: “Every time I go into the woods where I live, I notice something new, be it the fragrance of last night’s rainfall or the sound of leaves rustling a particular way. I began to imagine how we could bring the forest to life in a whisky, by kilning barley with materials from woodland, the way our ancestors did. After many experiments, we decided on juniper, birch bark and heather, which would traditionally have been used in the kilning process, to create a Glenmorangie as lush and leafy as the forest itself. With aromas of pine needles, woodland moss, juniper’s sharpness, and tastes of eucalyptus, mint, bitter orange and distant smoke, A Tale of the Forest is a whisky to surround, delight and surprise you, whether you enjoy it deep in a forest or in cocktails at home.”

Pomme said: “I’m so excited to be collaborating with Glenmorangie for this delicious limited edition. To me, a forest is all about the senses – the fragrance, as well as what you see and hear. Through my illustration, I wanted to convey the mysterious depth of the forest as well as the botanicals and flavours you can find in the whisky: heather, juniper, orange mint… I hope the pack draws people in and invites them to imagine themselves enjoying Glenmorangie A Tale of Forest on a hike or a picnic… in a forest, of course!”

Glenmorangie A Tale of the Forest is available from 22 September 2022. Visit Glenmorangie.com to see Pomme Chan’s artwork and discover a selection of botanical Glenmorangie cocktails created by renowned Swedish forager and mixologist Emil Åreng.

About Glenmorangie

Glenmorangie’s whisky makers use endless imagination and five key ingredients – wood, water, barley, yeast and time – to dream up delicious single malt whiskies. They’ve been honing their craft for more than 175 years. They create a delicate and fruity spirit in stills as tall as a giraffe to allow for more taste and aroma. Led by Director of Whisky Creation Dr Bill Lumsden, this crackerjack crew are on a mission to bring new flavours and possibilities to the world of single malt.

Glenmorangie celebrates the joy of delicious single malt in every part of its universe, from its boutique hotel Glenmorangie House to its colourful brand campaign, shot by famed photographer Miles Aldridge. With its tagline “It’s kind of delicious and wonderful”, Glenmorangie invites whisky lovers old and new to see themselves in Glenmorangie’s world.

About Pomme Chan

Pomme, who lives and works in Bangkok, Thailand, was identified as a young talent when studying in London. Known and respected in Asia for her unique skill in hand-drawing, she has previously collaborated with many global brands. Her eclectic style takes its inspiration from everyday life, nature, abstract shapes, architecture and free form. To find inspiration for her immersive technicolour artwork, she spent time drawing in Wat Chan Pine Forest, the country’s largest pine forest, located in Chiang Mai, in the north of Thailand. Through hand-drawing and digital techniques, Pomme’s illustration brings to life her own interpretation of the forest, featuring key botanicals and flavour notes (mint, eucalyptus, heather, orange, juniper, angelica and pine) from the whisky.

