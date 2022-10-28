GlenPharmer Distillery Debuts Inaugural Whiskey

WHO: GlenPharmer Distillery, a full-production “grain-to-glass” distillery offering award-winning spirits, chef-inspired meals, and private events in a meticulously reimagined 1880’s mill building in Franklin, Mass.

WHAT: Launch of Small Batch American Straight Bourbon

GlenPharmer Distillery, known for their exceptional flavor profiles from BHUT (ghost-pepper infused vodka) and BOG (cranberries), to BEAN (espresso and vanilla), adds to its portfolio of award-winning spirits with the launch of a limited edition American Straight Bourbon Whiskey just in time for the holidays. On “Black Friday,” November 25th, 2022, after two years of barrel aging, GlenPharmer’s inaugural batch of Bourbon whiskey will premiere at the distillery’s Franklin, MA location retailing at $64.95 per bottle.

GlenPharmer’s signature American Straight Bourbon Whiskey is slowly distilled in small batches from the finest corn, wheat and rye. Aged in charred, American white-oak barrels, this Bourbon is well balanced, allowing the earthy grains to shine and giving way to a sweet, soft finish. Enjoy neat or in your favorite cocktail.

Tasting Notes:

On the nose: Rye spice, vanilla, oak

On the palate: Toffee, butterscotch

On the finish: Malt, gingerbread

WHEN: American Straight Bourbon will be available for purchase at GlenPharmer® Distillery’s Franklin location starting on “Black Friday”, Nov. 25th, 2022

About GlenPharmer Distillery

GlenPharmer Distillery is a full-production “grain-to-glass” distillery located in the historic granite and timber mill building, the Brookdale Mill, in Franklin, Massachusetts. A destination for dining, events, and spirit enthusiasts with an onsite Tasting Room & Restaurant that offers a relaxed, polished-casual atmosphere encouraging the exploration of GlenPharmer signature spirits and the resurgence of the cocktail culture, paired with delicious food from a creative, chef-inspired menu. A rustic-industrial 7,000 sf second floor event space, Proof, hosts up to 150 guests for private functions.

Owners Patrick and Beth Downing’s pharmacy backgrounds provide the backdrop for the distillery’s approach to meticulously-crafted artisan spirits using the finest natural ingredients, grains and yeasts. Inspired by the creative ways of dispensing spirits to circumnavigate the vagaries of American Prohibition, GlenPharmer’s portfolio includes its eponymous Vodka, as well as two infused versions BOG (cranberry) and BHUT (ghost pepper); Brookdale Gin; Glenquila, a 100% blue agave spirit; three rums: Platinum, Dark Tide and Reserved Spiced, and an American Straight Bourbon launching on “Black Friday,” November 25th, 2022. Two additional whiskeys: an American Rye and American Single Malt are in barrels awaiting their debut.

For More Information:

https://glenpharmer.com/