Golden Moon Distillery Appoints Republic National Distribution Corp As California Distributor

Golden Colo. – Golden Moon Distillery, of Golden Colorado has appointed Republic National Distribution Corporation (RNDC, formerly Young’s Market) as its distributor for California.

Golden Moon Distillery is an award-winning distillery that produces a variety of premium products including Golden Moon Colorado Single Malt Whiskies, Golden Moon Gin and Liquors, Golden Moon Mugi-Shochu, REDUX Absinthe and Gun Fighter American Whiskies.

Every malt product (whiskies and shochu) that Golden Moon produces has won Gold or Double Gold at the San Francisco world Spirits Competition.

Golden Moon was also named as the Distillery of the Year by the American Distilling Institute in 2019, and has been named twice as the best distillery in Colorado.

“We’re very pleased to partner with RNDC to expand the distribution of our whiskies, gins and other spirits in California,” said Stephen Gould, Golden Moon Distillery’s founder and master distiller. “As an artisan distillery focused on making a family of award-winning premium spirits, we have had to forge our own path. We believe RNDC understands our unique approach and distinctive products and can help build a market for our products.”

Golden Moon Distillery was founded by Stephen Gould and Karen Knight in 2008.

Golden Moon Distillery’s products are distributed in California, Nevada, Colorado, Idaho, Wyoming, Montana, Minnesota, Kentucky, Tennessee, Louisiana, New York, Connecticut, Maryland, DC, Massachusetts, Georgia, The United Kingdom, Denmark, Germany, Norway, and Taiwan.

http://goldenmoondistillery.com