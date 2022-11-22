Goslings Rum Announces Spirited Seas Ocean Aged Bermuda Rum

NEW YORK, N.Y.— Rough seas make smooth rum. Goslings Rum, known for aging and blending rum since 1806, introduces their first ocean-aged rum – Spirited Seas. The experimental rum was aged across the Atlantic and celebrates ocean adventures and Goslings’ origins on the island of Bermuda. This November, Spirited Seas will be available for purchase at select U.S. retailers and online at ReserveBar.com, Spirits Network.com, and Drizly.com (SRP: $59.99, 750ml, 44% ABV).

In 2020, Goslings sent 60 once-used bourbon barrels filled with a proprietary blend of aged dark Bermuda rum on board the Oleander. The container ship, known as the lifeline of Bermuda, travels from New Jersey to Bermuda weekly with imports and exports. For over 40 weeks, nearly 60,000 miles, the rum interacted with the charred American white oak over every wave aboard the vessel extracting all the barrel’s flavor.

“For the first time, we let go of the aging process and let mother nature take the reins on the open ocean,” says Malcolm Gosling Jr., eighth generation rum maker. “The stormy seas and air had an extraordinary effect on the aging rum blend. Extreme changes in weather forced the rum to expand in warmer climates and contract in colder temperatures. The result is an elegant and complex rum that will be a prized addition to any premium aged spirit collector’s shelf.”

Spirited Seas offers subtle oak and allspice aromas and a palate with hints of stone fruit, caramel apple, and salted dark chocolate. The finish is smooth, clean, and lingering with spiced dark oak. Goslings recommends enjoying the rum neat or mixed in a variety of classic cocktails – a twist on the Old Fashioned, an upgraded Rum Punch, a winter warmer like Hot Buttered Rum.

SPIRITED SEAS SMOKED OLD FASHIONED

Created by DeJavon Paynter of Intrepid (Hamilton, Bermuda)

Start by smoking a piece of cedar and put a rocks glass on top.?Once the flame extinguishes and you see smoke fill the glass, remove.?

Add 2 oz of Goslings Spirited Seas Ocean Aged Bermuda Rum to the smoked glass and then add .25 oz of natural cane sugar and 2 dashes of Peychaud’s Bitters.

Add a large ice cube and give it a quick stir to dilute and chill.

Garnish with rum-soaked black cherries and a dehydrated orange slice.

Spirited Seas is intended to be a permanent addition to the portfolio and the second release from Goslings this year, following the limited edition Black Seal Rum Artist Edition bottle showcasing label artwork in collaboration with two Bermuda based artists.

About Goslings Rum

A family business for over 200 years, Goslings Rum is Bermuda’s largest export product and the only company that blends and bottles rum on the island. First exported to the United States in 1980, Goslings offers six distinctive, award-winning rums: Goslings Black Seal Rum, Goslings Gold Seal Rum, Goslings 151 Proof Black Seal Rum, Goslings Family Reserve Old Rum, and Goslings Papa Seal Single Barrel Bermuda Rum and Spirited Seas. Goslings Stormy Ginger Beer, crafted specifically for use in the trademarked Goslings Dark ’n Stormy cocktail, is the number-one selling ginger beer in the United States. Goslings also markets a ready-to-drink Dark ‘n Stormy cocktail in a can. Goslings is available in all 50 states as well as North American and European Duty Free, the Caribbean, Canada, Australia, and most European markets.

About Castle Brands

Castle Brands is a developer and international marketer of premium and super-premium brands including: Goslings Rums, Goslings Stormy Ginger Beer, Ramazzotti, and METHOD AND MADNESS.

For More Information:

https://www.goslingsrum.com/