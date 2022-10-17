Goslings Unveils Limited-Edition Black Seal Rum Label Celebrating Bermuda Heritage

New York, NY – Handcrafted since 1806, Goslings Rum is synonymous with the island paradise that is Bermuda. In collaboration with Bermuda based artists – Nhuri Bashir and Domico Watson – Goslings releases its first-ever limited-edition Black Seal Rum bottle showcasing artwork inspired by street art and pop art, as well as vintage Goslings advertisements and bottle labels. Beginning this October, only 4,500 cases will be available for purchase at retailers in select markets and to buy online on shop.goslingsrum.com and ReserveBar.com (SRP: $21.99).

Goslings Black Seal Rum, made from a 165-year-old Gosling family recipe, uses the finest distillates aged in charred American oak casks, to achieve a remarkably smooth taste. First exported to the United States in the 1980’s, Goslings Black Seal Rum is Bermuda’s largest export product and the iconic ingredient in the Dark ‘n Stormy®, the national drink of Bermuda and a trademarked cocktail. Today, Goslings remains independent, and family owned, and the limited-edition Black Seal Rum bottle celebrates the history and product that has made the family business successful for eight generations.

“Our recipe remains a carefully guarded secret, and it has changed very little since its creation,” says Malcolm Gosling Jr., eighth generation rum maker. “One thing that did change over time, however, was the Black Seal Rum label, which has been a visual staple of Bermudian culture since it was first developed by my great-uncle Goose Gosling in the 1940’s. We hope that rum fans enjoy this reimagined bottle that captures Bermuda’s colorful spirit to gift, collect, or add vibes to your home bar.”

For Bashir and Watson, the creative process was a quest to pair the work of art inside the bottle with a work of art on the bottle. Bashir, a self-taught mixed media artist and photographer, is known for translating his passion for architecture, shape, color and form to the canvas to create unique artworks. Meanwhile, Watson, a multi-disciplinary Bermudian artist and designer, creates various forms of work in the areas of animation, print, film and digital design. Their mixed-media approach combined photography of paint on canvas to create a one-of-a-kind collage that is alive with color.

“Inspired by the two iconic Goslings symbols that have defined the brand since its inception – the seal, and the barrel – we sought to retell the story of Goslings through a design that depicts numerous art forms,” says Watson. “Some of our processes included creating graffiti inspired stencils and spray painting the logo, digitally re-sketching old and new illustrations, scanning and editing articles, photographing textures and imagery, testing paint dripping techniques and creating collages in a variety of color palettes. We wanted the textures in the art to feel as natural as possible by applying practical and digital techniques to enhance the three- dimensional quality of the paint.”

“The sights, sounds, and tastes of Bermuda manifest in bright colors,” says Bashir. “Much like the Goslings brand, we wanted to bring together old and new and fuse them with a bold yet striking balance. The final look for the bottle portrays Goslings from 1806 until the present day and exhibits classic and timeless fusing with excitement and energy that define the modern art revolution and Goslings.”

About Goslings Rum

A family business for over 200 years, Goslings Rum is Bermuda’s largest export product and the only company that blends and bottles rum on the island. First exported to the United States in 1980, Goslings offers five distinctive, award-winning rums: Goslings Black Seal Rum, Goslings Gold Seal Rum, Goslings 151 Proof Black Seal Rum, Goslings Family Reserve Old Rum, and Goslings Papa Seal Single Barrel Bermuda Rum. Goslings Stormy Ginger Beer, crafted specifically for use in the trademarked Goslings Dark ’n Stormy® cocktail, is the number-one selling ginger beer in the United States. Goslings also markets a ready-to-drink Dark ‘n Stormy® cocktail in a can. Goslings is available in all 50 states as well as North American and European Duty Free, the Caribbean, Canada, Australia, and most European markets. For more information about Goslings Rum, visit GoslingsRum.com and follow @GoslingsRum.

About Castle Brands

Castle Brands is a developer and international marketer of premium and super-premium brands including: Goslings® Rums, Goslings® Stormy Ginger Beer, Ramazzotti®, and METHOD AND MADNESS©. Additional information concerning the Company is available on the Company’s website, www.castlebrandsinc.com.

For More Information:

https://shop.goslingsrum.com/products/black-seal-rum-artist-edition?volume=750%20mL&delivery=null