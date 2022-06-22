Gothic Gin Named an Official Associate Partner of Goodwood Festival of Speed

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif.— U.S. gin brand Gothic Gin, a Double Gold award-winning gin in the internationally acclaimed 2022 San Francisco Spirits Competition, has been announced as an official associate partner of the Festival of Speed presented by Mastercard that takes place on June 23rd to 26th at Goodwood, West Sussex.

Held in the beautiful parkland surrounding Goodwood House, the Festival of Speed is motorsport’s ultimate summer garden party, an intoxicating celebration of the world’s most glamorous sport. It’s where you’ll meet motorsport legends, get closer than ever before to iconic road and race cars, and explore future tech innovations like flying cars and programmable robots.

Guests will be able to enjoy Gothic Gin pouring across the Goodwood Estate and at a luxury branded Airstream serving gin and tonics, Negronis, the French 75 and a menu of bespoke cocktails including the Gothic Summer, which features Amaro Nonino, orange juice, peppercorn, and lime juice; and the Gothic FoS, which has lemonade, Blue Curacao, soda water, and lemon. The Gothic Gin Airstream will be located across from the Landrover and Jaguar display.

Alongside the event, Gothic Gin is starting to appear in high-end off-premise and on-premise venues in the UK following a distribution deal with Nomad Collection. It’s currently available for sale at high-end hotels such as London’s W Hotel in Leicester Square and the Waldorf Hotel; luxury members bars including Disrepute and Nikita; and online retailers including Master of Malt and Drink with Sasha. Locations coming soon include Hedonism Wines, The Whiskey Exchange, Mr. Fogg’s, Annabel’s, Scarfes Bar, Holborn Dining Room at Rosewood Hotel, and Chiltern Firehouse.

About Gothic Gin

The taste of Gothic Gin delivers distinct, clean botanicals from around the world. It takes you on a journey to Barcelona, Spain and captures the spirit of the Gothic Quarter. The bouquet conjures a lively fragrant nightlife, while the taste invites a subtle, relaxed finish.

Gothic Gin is the San Francisco Spirits Competition 2022 Double Gold Medal winner, World Gin Awards 2019 Gold Medal winner, and 2020 category “Best” winner for Contemporary Style Gin from the United States of America.

As a socially and environmentally responsible company, we believe in protecting our planet, firmly opposing oppression, and creating a more equitable world for everyone. We have pledged 5% of our profits, dedicated to philanthropic projects that align with our values.

About the Festival of Speed presented by Mastercard

First staged in 1993, the Goodwood Festival of Speed presented by Mastercard is the world’s largest automotive garden party; set against the spectacular backdrop of Goodwood House in West Sussex, UK. Over 600 cars and motorcycles spanning the phenomenal history of motoring and motorsport take part along with legendary figures from the automotive world. Highlights include Future Lab, Electric Avenue, Forest Rally Stage, Michelin Supercar Paddock, Michelin Supercar Run, F1 paddock, Drivers’ Club, GAS Arena, Cartier Style et Luxe Concours d’Elegance, Aviation Exhibition and Bonhams Auction.

For More Information:

https://gothicgin.com/press-release-20220621/