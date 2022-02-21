GrandTen Distilling Launches All-New Spirit, South Boston Godfather

Boston, Mass. – GrandTen Distilling, an award-winning, South Boston distillery with a decade-long history of creating distinctive high quality spirits, is launching an all-new spirit just in time for St. Patrick’s Day: the South Boston Godfather. The spirit is a blend of the distillery’s homemade South Boston Irish Whiskey and Amandine Almond Liqueur that sits at 35% ABV.

GrandTen’s South Boston Godfather has a rich taste of caramelized bananas and pecans at the first sip. The spirit is smooth through the middle, revealing a creamy caramel and brown sugar body and finishes with a slight malty spice leaving you craving more. Just add ice! Deeply rooted in the history of Ireland, the South Boston Godfather aged for three years in the Republic of Ireland with ingredients from both Ireland and the U.S.

South Boston Godfather is available in 750mL bottles in the South Boston distillery, at GrandTen Distilling’s bar, and in retail throughout Massachusetts. GrandTen spirits and customary cocktails can also be purchased online and picked up at the South Boston distillery.

