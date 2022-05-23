Half Past and Play Nice Come Together to Release New Line of Canned Cocktails

CHICAGO, Ill.— Half Past hard seltzer uses intriguing ingredients to deliver an elevated canned cocktail experience. In collaboration with Chicago-based vodka Play Nice, we are proud to introduce a new line of sparkling ready-to-drink cocktails: Play Nice x Half Past. The lineup arrives just in time for summer, launching the week before Memorial Day, on May 23rd, and will be available at Chicagoland Foxtrot locations as well as select bars and restaurants for a limited time.

Each drink brings an unexpected twist to a classic drink in a format that can be enjoyed when and how you want. They are all made with real, whole ingredients that challenge the vodka-with-soda-water or cloyingly sweet approach of other RTDs and offer a quaffable alternative to a traditional cocktail. From endless summer nights, to scorching hot days at the beach, alley hangs and rooftop night caps, we encourage people to bring Play Nice x Half Past ready-to-drink cocktails along for the ride.

“When Play Nice vodka collaborated with our favorite seltzer brand, Half Past, we knew we wanted to get involved,” said Dylan Melvin, Beverage Director at Foxtrot “We love Half Past because of their sophisticated flavors, quality ingredients and general ‘feel good’ vibes. Plus, it’s a local Chicago brand which is what we’re all about at Foxtrot. These canned cocktails are very drinkable, backyard and picnic friendly and taste delicious. We’re excited to feature these at our stores and add to our rotation all summer long.”

The Lineup

Ruby Red Sea – We paired grapefruit, lemon, just enough cardamom and a sprinkle of sea salt to concoct Ruby Red Sea. We did all the work so you just have to crack and sip. No shaker required.

Vodka, grapefruit, lemon, cardamom & sea salt

5% abv

130 cal

$14 4pk

Garden Party – Our take on a carrot, vodka margarita. Garden party is blended with ginger and carrot along with a balanced ratio of agave, lime and the curious, Fenugreek spice. Complex flavors for a pre or post gardening reprieve.

Vodka, ginger, carrot, agave, lime & fenugreek

5% abv

120 cal

$14 4pk

Secco Spritz – A refreshing take on an Aperol Spritz. Our Secco Spritz mixes fresh peach juice and orange blossom with a hint of rhubarb root to create this patio-sipper that will gently carry you into the evening.

Vodka, peach, orange blossom, rhubarb root

5% abv

120 cal

$14 4pk

About Half Past

Half Past premium hard seltzer is a Chicago-based company launched in March 2021 that set out to make original, delicious, and exciting refreshments that redefine your concept of the “Hard Seltzer.” With quality ingredients and real fruit juice, our seltzers pack the delicate craft of cocktail mixing into a bubbly refreshment that can accompany you anywhere. We believe in making the most of your when, regardless of the where. Half Past has four current offerings that emulate four classic cocktails: Spicy Lime [The Spicy Margarita], Grapefruit with Rosemary [The Paloma], Pineapple with Clove [The Jungle Bird], Ginger with Turmeric [The Mule].

Oh and if you read this far, Fenugreek is a clove-like herb that exudes maple syrup aromatics and is a primary ingredient in curry powder.

About Foxtrot

Foxtrot is redefining convenience for the modern consumer, marrying the best of neighborhood retail and e-commerce technology to create a community of discovery. Its spaces offer the most-loved aspects of neighborhood cafés, and you can turn to the Foxtrot App or website for 30-minute delivery and 5-minute pick up of a city’s best goods – from local beers and fine wines to chef-prepared meals and everyday essentials. Foxtrot also offers the best of its favorite foods, goods and curated gifts available for nationwide shipping via Foxtrot Anywhere.

There are currently 20 Foxtrot locations across Chicago, D.C. and Dallas with plans to continue expansion in both existing and new markets.

To celebrate the launch, the Half Past team will be hosting samplings at every Foxtrot location the week of May 23, 2022. Customers can enjoy the canned cocktails on-site at Foxtrot’s patios and in-store through the on-premise beverage menu ($4-$6 / can) or purchase the cases to go in-store or opt for 5-minute pickup and 30-minute delivery through the Foxtrot App.

