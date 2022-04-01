SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.— Hall Of Fame Vodka proudly has announced Worldwide Beverage Group, a leading distributor of fine spirits, wine, and beer in the state of Kansas will provide multi-award-winning Hall Of Fame Vodka® to retail, restaurant, and bar accounts throughout the state of Kansas.

Worldwide Beverage Group has accepted their first order of Hall Of Fame Vodka® just in time for the beginning of the baseball season for distribution through its multi-faceted sales network. Worldwide Beverage has had an enormously successful pre-sales campaign already and it has literally been a grand slam launch out of the gate.

“We are proudly expanding into Kansas with a perfectly matched distribution partner in Worldwide Beverage who shares our same family views and beliefs in expansion of a newly launched LifeStyle Brand,” said owner Jerry “Bubba” Draper.

For More Information:

https://www.einpresswire.com/article/567141991/hall-of-fame-vodka-signs-distribution-deal-with-worldwide-beverage-group-in-kansas