Hall Of Fame Vodka Signs Monumental Distribution Deal with the Anheuser-Busch Distributor, Ajax Turner, in Tennessee

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.– Hall Of Fame Vodka proudly has announced Ajax Turner, a 60+ year old market leader and family-owned distributor of beer (Anheuser-Busch) fine spirits, and wine in the state of Tennessee will provide multi-award-winning Hall Of Fame Vodka to retail, restaurant, and bar accounts throughout the state of Tennessee. Ajax Turner has already leveraged their long-term customer partnerships to place Hall Of Fame Vodka initially into OVER 150+ On and Off Premise accounts. Hall Of Fame Vodka is now set for distribution through Ajax Turner’s multi-faceted sales network with their initial wholesale order. Ajax Turner has had an enormously successful sales campaign already and it has literally been a grand slam launch out of the gate for Hall Of Fame Vodka.

Hall Of Fame Vodka (Distilled in Kentucky) was launched in 2018 and is now distributed in its home state of Arizona as well as Texas, Colorado, Kansas, Tennessee and online via ReserveBar while adding additional states on a quarterly basis (follow us on Social to see our growth and progress).

“As we continue to strategically grow our national footprint, Ajax Turner, and their intimate distribution agreement with Anheuser-Busch gives Hall Of Fame Vodka®another perfectly aligned key distribution partner in another huge sports and lifestyle state,” stated Jerry “Bubba” Draper, Owner of Hall Of Fame Spirits®. “Adding an additional distribution point in Tennessee represents huge opportunities for the company while proving again we can enter a market and our brand immediately becomes the go to Vodka brand for, branding, packaging and quality – we are a story where consumers immediately gravitate towards, our Hall Of Fame Fanatics roster is only growing”. Tennessee is a perfect sports fan market for Hall OF Fame given Tennessee is the home of multiple professional teams including, AAA MiLB Team the Nashville Sounds, The NFL Franchise Tennessee Titans, NHL Franchise The Nashville Predators, NBA Franchise Memphis Grizzlies, as well as multiple groups working tirelessly to bring a full blown MLB Team to Nashville (NASHVILLE MLB). Tennessee could not be a better fit for the Hall Of Fame Vodka vision.

Hall Of Fame Vodka is “The official Vodka of baseball.”

For More Information:

https://www.einpresswire.com/article/579900633/hall-of-fame-vodka-signs-monumental-distribution-deal-with-the-anheuser-busch-distributor-ajax-turner-in-tennessee