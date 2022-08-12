Hard Rock Ready-to-Drink Cocktails Go International with London Debut

LONDON— Hard Rock International is expanding the launch of Hard Rock Expert Cocktails across the pond in London, signifying the iconic brand’s first ever international distribution of its ready-to-drink canned cocktails.

“Hard Rock was born in London so it’s with great pride that we expand our ready-to-drink cocktails with the first international taste in our hometown,” said Kimberly Manna, the Senior Vice President of Retail and Licensing for Hard Rock International. “We’re excited to continue extending our brand and helping fans around the globe to enjoy at home. We were inspired by the world’s most loved cocktails and expertly blended them so that our customers can enjoy bartender-like quality, no matter what the venue.”

Hard Rock Expert Cocktails: Piña Colada, Mojito and Passion Fruit Martini (5% ABV) are now available for purchase in the U.K. Expanded international distribution in 2022 includes launches in Greece, Cyprus, Malta, Switzerland, Ireland, Germany, Poland, Spain, Portugal, France, Canada, Mexico, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea and Australia.

Hard Rock International launched Hard Rock Expert Cocktails in the U.S. in 2021.

For More Information:

https://hardrockcocktails.co.uk