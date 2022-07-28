Hard Truth Distilling Co. Announces Expansion Plans

NASHVILLE, Ind.— Hard Truth Distilling Co., Indiana’s largest destination craft distillery, announced a major expansion that will include several projects, beginning with the construction of its second rackhouse.

Rackhouse No. 2 will be twice the size of Hard Truth’s current rackhouse, tripling storage capacity from 4,000 to 12,000 barrels for its critically acclaimed Sweet Mash Rye and other whiskies.

Hard Truth will also be installing three, new 5,000-gallon fermenters in addition to its current 2,500-gallon fermenters, allowing the distillery to increase its current production rate by more than 800 percent. Along with this expansion, the distillery is transitioning to 24/7 production to keep up with demand.

Work began in late June with projected completion within six months.

Hard Truth Distilling Co., located in the heart of Indiana’s famous Brown County artists’ colony, was founded in 2015. Sales have grown steadily year over year. Then, from 2020 to 2021, sales nearly doubled thanks to increases from existing brands and the introduction of three new products, including Hard Truth Maple Bourbon Cream.

In addition to ongoing sales gains, Hard Truth continues to add new markets. Already in the major markets of Illinois and Florida, Hard Truth products are now available in Texas, including the cities of Dallas, Houston and Austin.

The distillery’s portfolio of award-winning spirits can now be enjoyed in 16 states and in the Bahamas, and according to Jeff McCabe, Hard Truth Co-Founder, market expansion is a priority. “We expect to see our brands in 28 states by 2023,” said McCabe.

Hard Truth’s portfolio of award-winning premium spirits includes Hard Truth Toasted Coconut Rum, Toasted Coconut Rum Cream, Maple Bourbon Cream and Cinnamon Vodka — which has become the best-selling cinnamon vodka in the U.S. Whiskey brands in addition to Hard Truth Sweet Mash Rye, include Indiana Straight Rye Whiskey, the Sipes’ family of bourbon and rye whiskeys, and the Schoonover family of bourbons.

Many distilleries offer tours and tastings, but few sit among 325, explorable, wooded acres in some of the most beautiful countryside in the Midwest. Visitors to Hard Truth can tour the distillery, dine at its 250-seat restaurant, and hop on an ATV with a tour guide to explore the property while learning about the history of distilling.

Hard Truth hosts festivals, health and wellness adventures, mixology classes, and more. The forest-framed Hard Truth on the Rocks terrace and stage area offers live music and special events, a unique terrace food menu, and drinks.

“A key component of our mission at Hard Truth is offering visitors an opportunity to experience this place and our brands, and by doing so, become part of the Hard Truth family,” said McCabe. “We’re proud of what we’ve accomplished in just eight years, and there’s so much more to come.”

