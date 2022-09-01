Hard Truth Distilling Co. Announces Increased Production of Hard Truth Sweet Mash Rye Whiskey

NASHVILLE, Ind.— Hard Truth Distilling Co. has announced an increase in production of its Hard Truth Sweet Mash Rye Whiskey following a successful late-2021 launch and current high commercial and consumer demand.

This comes on the heels of Hard Truth’s recent announcement of a major expansion that includes constructing a second rackhouse twice the size of its current rackhouse, tripling storage capacity from 4,000 to 12,000 barrels for its critically acclaimed Hard Truth Sweet Mash Rye Whiskey and other whiskies.

Hard Truth Sweet Mash Rye Whiskey is Hard Truth’s debut sweet mash whiskey — the first to be distilled, aged, and bottled on Hard Truth’s 325-acre campus in Brown County, Indiana. It’s crafted using the sweet mash method and 100 percent fresh ingredients before aging in new, custom-charred, white oak barrels for a minimum of two years. Hard Truth Sweet Mash Rye Whiskey – Batch #001, Mash Bill 01 was released in November of 2021, with batches #002 and #003 having entered the market in the first half of 2022.

This was the first whiskey released in what will become a series of sweet mash whiskeys from Hard Truth. Over the next few years, the distillery will introduce whiskeys from four unique rye mash bills and four unique bourbon mash bills, bringing a variety of flavor profiles to market.

“We’re on the forefront of a new era of whiskey-making as sweet mash pioneers here in the state of Indiana,” said Hard Truth Master Distiller Bryan Smith. “There is a small, but mighty group of distillers making sweet mash whiskey and celebrating this innovative way of making whiskey, and I feel honored and proud to be in such great company.”

Most whiskeys are produced using a sour mash method — a process that uses leftover mash from previous distillations in each new batch of whiskey. Historically, this was done out of necessity because the high acidity of the leftover mash helps ensure no bacterial contamination or other infection in the new batches.

Advances in distilling systems and sanitization processes, however, enabled the development of sweet mash — a process where each new batch starts entirely fresh — an exciting way to create whiskeys with characteristics unique to the method.

“The standard sour mash process can mute some amazingly complex and pleasant grain flavors that the sweet mash process tends to highlight. It is a more expensive and labor-intensive process to make whiskey this way, but the final product speaks for itself,” explained Smith.

Hard Truth’s Sweet Mash Rye Whiskey has a layered and complex flavor profile and the sweetness of the grain features more prominently on the palate. According to Smith, “Most rye whiskey drinkers expect savory and spicy only from a rye whiskey, but with Hard Truth’s sweet mash, you expect bright fruit, complex brown sugar and mocha with baking spice in the finish.”

Hard Truth Sweet Mash Rye is a deep, clear mahogany color with an aroma featuring notes of mocha, nutmeg, and ripe orchard fruit. It offers rich toffee, brown sugar, and peach flavors that envelop the palate, and the finish is smooth with lingering notes of chocolate, oak, and pepper.

“Authenticity is at the core of our whiskey making, which is why we are bottling our sweet mash rye whiskey at barrel strength, uncut and unfiltered — a true expression of our whiskey making,” Smith explained. “We are so very pleased with our whiskey at this younger age and are incredibly excited about sharing future releases as the whiskey gets older.”

Smith encourages rye fans to come to Hard Truth’s Brown County, Indiana campus to see it being made, taste it, and experience Hard Truth in a very real and up-close way.

“We are hardworking, real people, making incredibly innovative, high-quality whiskey, and that passion for hard work and making a quality product resonates with people.”

Available in 750 mL bottles, Hard Truth Sweet Mash Rye Whiskey is bottled at barrel strength — with batch proofs ranging between 100 and 120, with ABVs ranging between 50 and 60 percent. Bottles are available for purchase on the Hard Truth campus and in retailers throughout Hard Truth’s distribution area with a suggested retail price of $69.95 plus tax.

For More Information:

https://hardtruthdistilling.com/spirits/sweet-mash-rye-whiskey/