Hard Truth Distilling Co. Releases Origin Series of Limited Barrel Whiskeys

Hard Truth Distilling Co., an Indiana-based sweet mash distillery, announced the release of its Origin Series – three, limited-supply, single barrel whiskeys crafted in Kentucky during Hard Truth’s early exploration into what is now their distinguished whiskey portfolio, including the award-winning Hard Truth Sweet Mash Rye Whiskey.

Limited to only 35 barrels and three expressions, bottles ofHard Truth Kentucky Sweet Mash Bourbon Whiskey (BW-1, 12 barrels), Wheated Bourbon Whiskey (BW-2, 12 barrels) and Rye Whiskey (RW-1, 11 Barrels), are currently available in six states: Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Missouri and Tennessee.

“It’s a rare opportunity to taste our history,” said Hard Truth Master Distiller Bryan Smith. “We are calling this limited release our origin story, and we are thrilled that others can experience and taste it. It’s fair to say we will never produce a whiskey with these flavor profiles again.”

Smith said Hard Truth sweet mash whiskeys originated with a clear vision of a state-of-the-art sweet mash distillery and the savor-worthy whiskeys it would produce. “And, while in the process of making that vision become a reality, we partnered with a Kentucky distillery, which, under my direction, produced a small number of whiskey barrels with unique Hard Truth mash bills,” said Smith.

Hard Truth Distilling Co., based in Nashville, Indiana, currently produces more than 20 premium spirits, and all of its products are made with 90 percent locally produced ingredients. Smith said that is another reason these barrels are so uncommon for the Indiana-based distillery.

John Behling, Hard Truth’s Chief Marketing Officer, said the company is preparing to release other extremely limited whiskeys. “No details yet, but Bryan is preparing other unique casks for sale on a rationed basis,” said Behling. “Stay tuned for more information.”

All three Kentucky Single Barrel releases are bottled at barrel strength, uncut and unfiltered. Each expression has an MSRP of $69.99. Flavor profiles are as follows:

HARD TRUTH KENTUCKY SWEET MASH BOURBON WHISKEY (BW-1) — 12 Barrels

Hard Truth Kentucky Sweet Mash Bourbon, Mash Bill #1, features a classic bourbon mash bill containing corn, rye, and malted barley.

Appearance: Tawny

Nose: Deep caramel, toasted almond, dill, and sweet candied fruit

Palate: Rich apricot marmalade, brown sugar, oak, and bold black pepper

Finish: Warm and lingering notes of fruit that fade to coffee and butterscotch

HARD TRUTH KENTUCKY SWEET MASH WHEATED BOURBON WHISKEY (BW-2) — 12 Barrels

Hard Truth Kentucky Sweet Mash Wheated Bourbon, Mash Bill #2, features a mash bill containing corn, wheat, and malted barley.

Appearance: Tawny

Nose: Sweet hints of marshmallow, nougat, and baking spices with a touch of vanilla

Palate: Big notes of maple, orchard fruit, and oak with a hint of toffee

Finish: Bold, warm, and lingering with caramel carrying baking spices

HARD TRUTH KENTUCKY SWEET MASH RYE WHISKEY (RW-1) — 11 Barrels

Hard Truth Kentucky Sweet Mash Rye, Mash Bill #1, is the predecessor to Hard Truth’s Indiana Sweet Mash Rye, Mash Bill #1.

Appearance: Tawny

Nose: Brown sugar, sweet dill, baking spices, and dried fruit

Palate: Caramel and honey with rich dill, golden raisin, and cracked black pepper

Finish: Balanced and lingering, maple and oak fade to hints of fruit and mocha

About Hard Truth Distilling Co.

Headquartered in Nashville, Indiana, Hard Truth Distilling Co. produces more than 20 premium spirits, including critically acclaimed Hard Truth Sweet Mash Rye Whiskey and top-selling Hard Truth Cinnamon Vodka, Hard Truth Toasted Coconut Rum, and Hard Truth Toasted Coconut Rum Cream.

Hard Truth’s spirits are distributed in Arkansas, Florida, Indiana, Illinois, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maine, Massachusetts, Michigan, Missouri, New Hampshire, Ohio, Tennessee, Texas, Vermont, Wisconsin and Wyoming with several new states coming on board in late 2022 and 2023.

Founded in 2015, Hard Truth Distilling Co. quickly outgrew its original production facility, and, by 2017, construction had begun on its current facility, a distillery housed in a 50,000-square-foot building equipped with a state-of-the-art Vendome Copper & Brass distilling system. Hard Truth’s destination campus spans 325 wooded acres in Brown County, Indiana — an artists’ colony and tourist destination known for its natural beauty.

