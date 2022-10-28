Hard Truth Launches Maple Bourbon Cream & Cinnamon Vodka

NASHVILLE, Tenn.— The folks at Hard Truth Distilling Co. have the perfect flavors to sip for the fall and holiday seasons. Its Maple Bourbon Cream invokes maple candy, toasted pecan, sweet cream and oak, while its Cinnamon Vodka brings a pure cinnamon taste to those seeking a delicious drink while warming up next to a fire.

While the test of a great spirit is how it tastes on its own—and that’s where Hard Truth’s Maple Bourbon Cream and Cinnamon Vodka really deliver—the fall and holiday seasons spark some delicious and creative cocktail recipes for both brands.

Hard Truth Maple Bourbon Cream

“I know mixologists, professional and amateur alike, will have fun with Maple Bourbon Cream,” says Bryan Smith, Hard Truth Distilling Co. Master Distiller. “But I encourage everyone to start out drinking it neat or over ice to really understand and appreciate it because there is a lot going on in that bottle.”

Smith said his team spent many months finding the perfect balance points and complexity among Hard Truth Maple Bourbon Cream’s elements — the bold depth of the straight bourbon whiskey, the richness of natural, fresh dairy cream, and the familiar, sweet indulgence of pure maple syrup.

Hard Truth Maple Bourbon Cream’s aroma and taste profile sound like something off a dessert menu (for adults, of course). Take a sip and taste a beautifully complex combination of luscious cream, sweet maple, bold bourbon, brown sugar, marshmallow, and pecan—with a finish that is rich and creamy with notes of toffee and nougat, plus warm bourbon and maple.

Smith said his team’s own personal tastes were not the only factor that drove the development of Hard Truth Maple Bourbon Cream. Research indicated that, since 2021, food trends have been leaning heavily toward comfort and simplicity. Givaudan, a Swiss multinational manufacturer of flavors, reported in their proprietary Mood & Emotions research that consumers associate maple with the emotion of happiness.

Hard Truth Cinnamon Vodka

Made from a proprietary wheat-based vodka and premium natural ingredients, Hard Truth Distillery’s Cinnamon Vodka is number one in the category thanks to a pure cinnamon taste that makes it perfect for an icy cold shot right out of the freezer, or a wide range of creative cocktails such as an Autumn Mule or Hot Truth Hot Cider.

“Hard Truth Cinnamon Vodka is the official shot of the Hard Truth Distillery,” said Smith. “We like to say it’s campfire over hellfire! Or in plain English, spicy up front and smooth going down. But we are hearing from fans that it is also perfect for some highly creative cocktails, unlike some other brands in its category.”

Smith credits the brand’s unique flavor profile for its cocktail success. It’s a little spicy, with a slightly sweet taste, super clean finish, and a pure cinnamon flavor. If you love cinnamon, you are going to love this vodka.

Product Details

Hard Truth Maple Bourbon Cream is bottled at 30 proof with a 15% ABV. It is available in 750 mL bottles with a suggested retail price of $29.99.

Hard Truth Cinnamon Vodka is bottled at 60 proof with a 30% ABV. It is available in 750 mL bottles with a suggested retail price of $19.99.

Visit hardtruth.com for the complete Hard Truth experience.

About Hard Truth Distilling Co.

Headquartered in Nashville, Indiana, Hard Truth Distilling Co. produces more than 20 premium spirits, including critically acclaimed Hard Truth Sweet Mash Rye Whiskey and top-selling Hard Truth Cinnamon Vodka, Hard Truth Toasted Coconut Rum, and Hard Truth Toasted Coconut Rum Cream. Hard Truth’s spirits are distributed throughout Indiana and in Illinois, Kentucky, Tennessee, Florida, Vermont, New Hampshire, Maine, Texas, Michigan, and Missouri with several more states coming on board in 2022.

Founded in 2015, Hard Truth Distilling Co. quickly outgrew its original production facility, and, by 2017, construction had begun on its current facility, an 18,000-square-foot distillery equipped with a state-of-the-art Vendome Copper & Brass distilling system. Hard Truth’s destination campus spans 325 wooded acres in Brown County, Indiana — an artists’ colony and tourist destination known for its natural beauty.

