Harridan Vodka Launches ‘Paranormal Reserve’

NEW YORK, N.Y.— Harridan Vodka, an ultra-premium, certified organic vodka crafted in New York State from local corn, announces its most terrifying offering ever, “Paranormal Reserve” (750ml, 44% ABV, SRP $199).

Just in time for Halloween, this limited edition of 666 bottles was rested for 30 days at the Occult Museum in Monroe, Conn. The museum is home to the infamous Annabelle doll, which was reportedly demonically possessed in the 1970s and inspired the Annabelle horror movies including Annabelle, Annabelle: Creation and Annabelle Comes Home.

“About half of Americans believe in ghosts and even more give credence to the paranormal,” says Bridgette Tayor, CEO, President & Founder, Harridan Vodka. “We partnered with the Occult Museum, which houses some of the most terrifying artifacts in the U.S., most notably the infamous Annabelle doll. Given that the museum is now closed to the public, Paranormal Reserve is the closest that fans of horror and the occult will get to this allegedly demonically possessed toy. Fans can open and enjoy Paranormal Reserve with caution or keep it sealed. The choice is theirs.”

The 666th bottle of Paranormal Reserve was placed directly in front of the Annabelle case as the museum’s proprietor, Tony Spera, opened its protective glass door. The bottle was then placed inside Annabelle’s original protective case, built by Ed Warren, for 30 days, which was recently fortified. The bottle, priced at $13,000, is packaged in a one of a kind, bespoke wooden case directly inspired by Annabelle’s current confines.

A portion of all Paranormal Reserve sales will benefit Toys for Tots, transforming the legacy of a toy that embodied evil into a positive force today.

Paranormal Reserve is packaged in a bespoke engraved wooden box featuring a functional Ouija board on its lid. It comes with a letter-pressed certificate of authenticity, as well as gloves for handling the bottle. The bottle sports an intricate front label featuring gorgeous red foiling and a Ouija board motif. The back of the label is inscribed with “Help Me, Help Us,” which was inspired by the mysterious parchment notes purportedly found by Annabelle’s original owner in her apartment.

The doll was initially a harmless gift that a mother had bestowed to her daughter, Donna, who just graduated from nursing school. At first, the doll was an innocuous decoration, but then appeared to make movements and was found in different rooms without having been moved. Donna also found unnerving handwritten parchment notes saying, “Help Me, Help Us,” although she kept no parchment paper at home.

When a blood-like liquid appeared on Annabelle’s chest, Donna took it to a medium, who held a seance and said it was inhabited by the spirit of Annabelle Higgins, a child who was found lifeless in a field where Donna’s home sat.

The case of Annabelle was investigated by Ed and Lorraine Warren, two of the most famous demonologists and paranormal investigators in the U.S. The doll increasingly exhibited malicious and violent behavior and was then deemed to be demonically possessed. Following Annabelle’s exorcism by an Episcopal priest, the couple took the doll and enclosed it in a glass case. It became part of their collection of paranormal artifacts that later became the Occult Museum.

Annabelle’s horrific story inspired the Annabelle movies, including Annabelle, Annabelle: Creation and Annabelle Comes Home. The Warren’s careers also inspired The Conjuring, The Conjuring 2 and The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It and others. On the couple’s passing, their son-in-law Tony Spera became the museum’s caretaker and proprietor.

Last year, for its first edition of the Paranormal Reserve, Harridan Vodka rested 60 bottles across three of the most haunted locations in the U.S., The Conjuring House, the Villisca Axe Murder House and the Trans-Allegheny Lunatic Asylum. The limited edition sold out in under 12 hours.

Harridan Vodka was founded by Bridgette Taylor, a Harvard M.B.A. and spirits visionary who is committed to defying stereotypes about vodka and what women want to drink. With its name meaning a bossy and/or belligerent old woman, this “Spirit of Defiance” defies the vodka category by having a complex, sippable flavor profile and defies the spirits industry overall with its unabashed feminism and fascination with the occult.

Crafted from organic New York State corn and double-distilled, Harridan Vodka retains a floral aroma and creamy mouthfeel. Notes of citrus and herbs follow, with a velvety layer of toffee and caramel and a hint of vanilla on the finish.

About Harridan Vodka

Founded in 2020 by Bridgette Taylor, Harridan Vodka (750ml, 44% ABV, SRP $60) is an ultra-premium, certified organic vodka double-distilled from New York State corn. Harridan Vodka is packaged in a reusable bottle made from recycled glass and eschews any single-use plastic.

https://www.harridan.com/