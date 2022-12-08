Hecho Tequila Soda Announces Initial Distribution Deal with GoPuff

GUADALAJARA, Mexico— Leading tequila based canned cocktail, Hecho Tequila Soda, announced today their initial distribution partnership with GoPuff, the go-to instant commerce platform, fulfilling consumers’ evolving, everyday needs.

The company’s premium 100% Blue Agave Hecho Tequila Soda will be made available to consumers in the following initial key states:

Colorado

Massachusetts

Florida

“This initial partnership with GoPuff serves as a really notable milestone moment for the business,” states Michael Handman, VP Sales of Hecho Tequila soda. “We are excited to kick off in these initial markets with the intent to expand our efforts with GoPuff in the year to come in additional key markets for the company.”

Hecho Tequila Soda was founded in 2018 by Zack Lister, a serial entrepreneur and founder of Canada’s largest cold pressed juice company, with a desire to create a premium, tequila based canned cocktail that does not compromise on quality and authenticity.

Never compromising on quality or authenticity, Hecho Tequila Soda is made in the heart of Guadalajara, Jalisco and contains only three ingredients: 100% Blue Agave Tequila, natural lime flavor and carbonated water. Gluten free, zero carbs and only 96 calories make Hecho one of the cleanest canned cocktails in the RTD category. Hecho Tequila Soda is available in select markets across the U.S. and Canada.

