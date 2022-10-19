HH Bespoke Spirits Comes to Charlotte with BayHaven Food & Wine Festival

WHO

HH Bespoke Spirits – The spirit collection created by the family behind the award-winning boutiqueHarlem Haberdashery and celebrity custom clothing business5001 FLAVORS draws inspiration from the rich cultural history and distinctive style of the Harlem Renaissance.

WHAT

BayHaven Food & Wine Festival – The BayHaven Food & Wine Festival is a five-day celebration of Black Foodways, aimed at raising awareness of Black culinary experts and creating opportunities for newcomers in the hospitality industry. Founders Subrina Collier and Chef Gregory “Greg” Collier were inspired by the history, style and culture of HBCU homecomings, an important pillar of the Black experience.

The Black-owned spirit collection launched in November 2018 has received accolades from Black Enterprise, Delish, Forbes, New York Amsterdam News,The New York Times,The Spirits Business, Thrillist, Uproxx, The Zoe Report and endless other media outlets. In 2020, HH Bespoke Spirits received a Proof Bronze Award for their Bespoke Rum.

The Spirit collection as includes:

HH Bespoke Gin – A remix on a traditional London Dry style gin, that is updated with American botanicals, with moderate juniper flavors up front, which are balanced by a botanical infusion of lavender, rosehip, beach plum and cranberry. Miixes well with everything from a simple tonic water to stronger bitter or sweet flavors.

HH Bespoke Rum – An award-winning rum that is a truly unique blend of aged rums reminiscent of those produced in the 18th century. This expressive and distinctive spirit starts as Grade A molasses, which is then aged in both New American Oak and then once-used Bourbon barrels. The result is a distinct barrel rum extremely rich and complex in flavor, with hints of butterscotch, vanilla and other exotic notes that please the palate.

HH Bespoke Vodka – A super-premium vodka of unparalleled quality. It’s handmade in small batches using locally grown potatoes and distilled three times. This super premium vodka of unparalleled quality is crisp and clean. A perfect mixer for your cocktails or a refreshing drink just by itself.

WHEN

HH Bespoke Spirits will present at the Pep Rally Tasting Tent on Saturday, October 22, 2022 from 11:00am – 3:00pm

WHERE

Camp North End, 300 Camp Road, Charlotte, NC

For More Information:

https://www.instagram.com/p/CjncfVlOcLO/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link