High Five Spirits To Transform World-Class Equestrian Center Into Landmark Distillery And Wedding Venue

PETOSKEY, MI – High Five Sprits has launched a massive restoration and remodel of the world-famous Bay Harbor Equestrian Center. The company is converting the 42,000 square foot equestrian center overlooking Lake Michigan into a world-class distillery and wedding venue. The venue will be known as Gypsy Farms and is set to open in June. Gypsy Farms is booking weddings now.

Gypsy Farms picturesque property sits on 23 acres overlooking Little Traverse Bay surrounded by rolling hills, grassy knolls,beautiful vegetation, and pastures as far as the eye can see. “The setting out here is unreal. We cannot wait for people to discover and experience Gypsy Farms,” said Adam Kazanowski co-founder of Gypsy Vodka.

At the epicenter of the remodel is the former equestrian center riding area being retrofitted into an indoor beer garden and distillery. Former horse stalls are being modified into restaurant booths and private bourbon rooms. The building’s indoor riding arena is being transformed into an adult activity center featuring duckpin bowling, indoor golf swing suites, and multiples bars. The outside grounds will remain virtually untouched, leaving the multiple horse stables and riding areas as a beautiful backdrop for weddings and events. Plans for stage two include a glamping area and music venue. The ample amount of land will also allow Gypsy Spirits to build more rickhouses used for storing bourbon.

Gypsy is a true craft premium vodka, is gluten free and seven times distilled using a 100% non-GMO sweetcorn base and Local Artesian Spring Water. This combination has helped to make Gypsy the best, smoothest tasting vodka in the world. “We wanted to gear the Gypsy brand towards freedom, love, and adventure. We spent 3 summers living out of our van working at music festivals all over the country to build this brand. We want our story to inspire people to take risks and follow their dreams,” said Gypsy co-founder Michael Kazanowski.

About Gypsy Vodka

Twin brothers Michael and Adam Kazanowski started distilling Gypsy Vodka when a dream of busting into the business was fulfilled by meeting a distiller on the slopes of Breckenridge, Colorado. Paul Dunning who took them under his wing, taught them the ins and out of creating and selling a successful brand and distillery. Fast forward to today and now they have High Five Spirits which includes a full line up of spirits, Ready to Drink Cocktails in cans, a tasting room right in downtown Petoskey, the first ever tasting room on legendary Mackinac Island and Gypsy Farms in Bay Harbor.

For More Information:

http://highfivespirits.com