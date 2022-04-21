High Five Spirts’ Mackinac Island Rum Company Releases Banana Rum and Vanilla Cinnamon Rum

MACKINAC ISLAND, Mich. – Mackinac Island Rum Company has released two new Rums to its premium collection – Banana Rum and Vanilla Cinnamon Rum. Mackinac Island Rum Company is a brand of High Five Spirits. These new products join the #1 selling Michigan made rum, their 8-year bourbon barrel Aged Rum made with Mackinac Island fudge. The Mackinac Island Rum Company opened in May 2021 as the first ever distillery tasting room on Mackinac Island, one of the top destinations in the world.

The Banana and Vanilla Cinnamon Rums are available in stores and bars/restaurants starting April 1st. Mackinac Island Banana Rum is a full-flavored Caribbean Style Rum, aged for 2 years in bourbon barrels and infused with all-natural Tropical Flavor. Mackinac Island Vanilla Cinnamon is a 5-year bourbon-barrel aged Rum with a delicious hint of vanilla followed by a light cinnamon finish.

The Mackinac Island 8-Year Bourbon-Barrel Aged Rum was developed using a blend of world-famous chocolate fudge from Murdicks on Mackinac Island, as well as cinnamon, and nutmeg.

“In making this rum we wanted to embrace the one-of-a-kind Caribbean vibe and transport you to your favorite beach destination. Our rums are a mini vacation in a bottle,” said Michael Kazanowski. “Mackinac Island Rum is the perfect sipping rum, for rum and bourbon drinkers alike.”

The Mackinac Island Rum Co. will open the doors for its second season on the Island April 29th. Mackinac Island Rum Company is a brand of the High Five Spirits.

About The Mackinac Island Rum Company

Twin brothers Michael and Adam Kazanowski started distilling Gypsy Vodka when a dream of bursting into the business was fulfilled by meeting a distiller on the slopes of Breckenridge, Colorado. Fast forward to today and now they have High Five Spirits which includes a full line up of spirits, Ready to Drink Cocktails in cans, and three destinations including a tasting room right in downtown Petoskey, the first ever tasting room on legendary Mackinac Island and Gypsy Farms in Bay Harbor. High Five’s full lineup of spirits include Gypsy Vodka, Petoskey Stone Gin, Mackinac Island Rum Co Rums, Clean Cocktails, and The Mulligans.

https://gypsyvodka.com/mackinac-island-rum-co