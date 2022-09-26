Hirsch Selected Whiskeys Debuts The Bivouac

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif.— HIRSCH Selected Whiskeys, announces the release of its latest innovation, The Bivouac Kentucky Straight Bourbon. Bivouac – pronounced “be-voo-ak” – is defined as a temporary camp; alluding to a way of travel only meant for those who want to truly immerse themselves in nature. Honoring the original HIRSCH trailblazer, A.H. Hirsch, who set out to create the gold standard of American Whiskey, The Bivouac uses a custom mash bill inspired by the legendary A.H. Hirsch 16-Year-old Reserve, a testament to his legacy and the HIRSCH brand’s pursuit of liquid excellence.

“HIRSCH, The Bivouac at 100 proof is made for the modern explorer and designed for those who toast nature,” says American whiskey lead at Hotaling & Co, Luis Rivas Ball. “Each bottle features a grid on the back label with exact batch specifications, as transparency is key for us at HIRSCH.”

“For us, blending is an art that requires thoughtful attention to both the mash bill and proof,” says Kevin Aslan, HIRSCH Innovation Distiller. “The Bivouac is the latest iteration of that approach, taking inspiration from the original A.H. Hirsch 16-Year-Old Reserve to creategreat balance in our make. Actual bivouacs are temporary, deliberate choices in setting up camp. This is the mindset we put ourselves in when developing The Bivouac.”

Distilled in Bardstown, Kentucky – the world capital of Bourbon, The Bivouac combines two straight bourbons, carefully curated to appeal to those seeking rounded flavors:

95% of the blend is distilled from a mash bill of 74% corn, 18% rye, and 8% malted barley.

5% is distilled from a high malted barley mash aged for at least eight years, for added complexity.

Kevin Aslan’s tasting notes

Nose: Fresh-cut cinnamon, vanilla, hint of straw and stone fruit

Palate: Balanced sweetness with honey, subtle dark chocolate, oak

Finish:Clean and with subtle hints of cinnamon and a lingering warmth

The Bivouac retails for a suggested price of $55 and is currently available on shelves in select markets with national availability as of October 1st, 2022 and will be available on ReserveBar.com and other national e-commerce sites later this year.

For More Information:

https://www.hirschwhiskey.com/