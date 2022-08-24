Holla Spirits Expands Distribution with Lanterna Distributors

Holla Spirits, a millennial-owned, award-winning spirits company, has expanded its Mid-Atlantic distribution agreement with Lanterna Distributors, Inc. to grow the company’s vodka brand in Virginia.

Holla Spirits first contracted with Lanterna in 2021 and is expanding its relationship with the distributor as a result of its successful growth in the Mid-Atlantic region. The partnership includes distribution of Holla’s original and flavored vodkas and its Ready-to-Drink (RTD) cocktails.

“Holla Spirits was founded to make vodka fun,” said Holla Spirits President Patrick Shorb. “Our partners at Lanterna are not just great at what they do, they’re also exceptionally fun to grow with. As one of the most innovative and family-centric distributors we’ve encountered, they fully represent the casual culture and community that Holla Spirits personifies.”

Holla vodkas are made in Pennsylvania from grain or sugar cane. In addition to online ordering, Holla is available in more than 350 Fine Wine and Good Spirits stores throughout Pennsylvania; Total Wine & More stores in Delaware, Maryland and Nevada; and bars, restaurants, breweries and clubs in Pennsylvania, Delaware, Florida, Maryland, New Jersey, Nevada, Ohio, Virginia, and Washington, D.C.

Holla was the first Pennsylvania spirits company to introduce its vodkas in a flexible pouch for direct to home delivery. The company has received numerous national awards and media attention. In 2018, Tipsy Bartender named Holla vodka one of the top “millennial alcoholic drinks that are the future of booze.” In 2020, Beverage Dynamics included Holla in four of nine vodka trends to watch for 2020. Holla Spirits is a certified Disability Owned Business Enterprise by DisabilityIN.

About Lanterna

Lanterna serves the Maryland, Washington, D.C., Delaware, and Virginia markets as an importer and wholesale distributor. Family-owned and operated, the company was founded on a desire to work closely with suppliers and producers who focus on wines and spirits that exceed expectations in every aspect.

About Holla Spirits

Holla Spirits, LLC is a York, Pa.-based, millennial-owned company dedicated to creating innovative spirits that resonate with like-minded consumers. The company’s original and flavored vodkas provide an alternative for those interested in a fun, fresh, progressive and accessible spirit for future generations. Holla blends its spirits using high quality base distillates and flavor ingredients, with over a dozen distinct variations.

For More Information:

http://www.hollaspirits.com/