Holla Spirits Introduces 3 Ready-to-Drink Cocktails to Pouch Lineup

YORK, Pa.— Holla Spirits, a millennial-owned, award-winning spirits company, has expanded its convenient on-the-go pouch line-up to include three Ready-to-Drink cocktails (RTDs). The pre-mixed drinks, made with organic vodka and coconut water, are available in three flavors: natural lime, watermelon and papaya. The RTDs are sold in Holla’s popular 750mL drink pouches, which hold five 5oz cocktails at 12.5% Alc./Vol.

Holla also announced it is expanding its distribution channel for RTDs to include Total Wine & More, the country’s largest independent retailer of wine, spirits and beer. Holla’s RTDs will be available in all Total Wine & More stores in Connecticut, Delaware, Maryland and Nevada. Locations include West Hartford, Norwalk, Manchester and Milford, Connecticut; Claymont and Wilmington, Delaware; Towson and Lauren, Maryland; and Las Vegas, Henderson and Reno, Nevada.

“Holla Spirits was founded to make vodka fun,” said Holla Spirits President Patrick Shorb. “Our first Ready-to-Drink line embodies this commitment with a convenient package, fun flavors and progressive ingredients. We’re reviving vodka with a fresh approach as we prepare for the inevitable direct-to-consumer future our generation demands. In name and in spirit, Holla is sociable, and we expect these shareable products to bring people together for some much-needed joy this summer.”

In addition to its new RTD drink pouches, Holla sells vodka pouches in 750mL and 1.75L sizes in the following flavors: original, lemon, orange and cherry.

Holla’s on-the-go RTD and vodka pouches are perfect for outdoor activities like a day at the beach, pool parties, picnics, boating, golfing, fishing, camping, tailgating and music festivals. The pouches are lightweight, float in water, and don’t shatter like traditional glass bottles. The handle doubles as a connection for carabiners to hook to tote bags, coolers, camping gear or a beach bag.

Holla Spirits are available online for home delivery in over 30 states and in retail stores throughout the Mid-Atlantic. Consumers can order Holla’s RTDs and select vodka varieties at hollaspritis.com.

Holla vodkas are made in Pennsylvania from grain or sugar cane. In addition to online ordering, Holla is available in more than 350 Fine Wine and Good Spirits stores throughout Pennsylvania; Total Wine & More stores in Connecticut, Delaware, Maryland and Nevada; and bars, restaurants, breweries and clubs in Pennsylvania, Connecticut, Delaware, Maryland, Nevada, Ohio, Virginia, and Washington, D.C.

About HOLLA Spirits

Holla Spirits, LLC is a York, Pa.-based, millennial-owned company dedicated to creating innovative spirits that resonate with like-minded consumers. The company’s original and flavored vodkas provide an alternative for those interested in a fun, fresh, progressive and accessible spirit for future generations. Holla blends its spirits using high quality base distillates and flavor ingredients, with over a dozen distinct variations.

Holla is distributed by the country’s largest distributor, Southern Glazer’s Wine & Spirits and several independent distributors. It was the first Pennsylvania spirits company to introduce its vodkas in a flexible pouch for direct to home delivery and those living an active lifestyle. The company has received numerous national awards and media attention. In 2018, Tipsy Bartender named Holla vodka one of the top “millennial alcoholic drinks that are the future of booze.” In 2020, Beverage Dynamics included Holla in four of nine vodka trends to watch for 2020. Holla Spirits is a certified Disability Owned Business Enterprise by DisabilityIN.

For More Information:

https://www.hollaspirits.com/rtd-cocktails/