Holla Spirits Partners with ROKiT to Launch in California, Florida, New Jersey and New York

YORK, Pa.— Holla Spirits, a millennial-owned, award-winning spirits company, is expanding its growth in the national spirits market once again with the execution of a sales agreement with ROKiT Launch to represent the company in California, Florida, New Jersey and New York.

ROKiT Launch will represent Holla Spirits in the four states – three of which are among the topmost populated states in the country – to distribute select Holla Spirit vodkas and ready-to-drink (RTD) cocktails. Holla Spirits will join ROKiT Launch’s adult-beverage brands in this partnership.

ROKiT Launch, with U.S. headquarters in Culver City, California, is a spirits distributor founded in 2020 by entrepreneurs Jonathon Kendrick and Dean Becker. The ROKiT brand emphasizes building the “Mega Brands of Tomorrow, Today.”

“Holla is proud to have been discovered by ROKiT’s exceptional team as they build the beverage distribution model of the future,” said Holla Spirits President and Founder Patrick Shorb. “We look forward to showing what their innovative approach can do in four of the country’s largest spirits markets. We are grateful and excited that ROKiT has added Holla to the mix.”

Becker says, “We take the term ‘Mega Brand’ and choosing who we partner with very seriously. Holla Spirits stands out. The company and its founders have their finger on the pulse of what resonates with next-generation consumers, and they are delivering it in their fun, fresh and progressive spirits. At ROKiT, we are motivated by bringing mega brands to market, which is why we are thrilled to now grow the Holla brand in some of the nation’s most populated states.”

Representing a global team of award-winning distillers, ROKiT Launch sells craft spirits brands directly to liquor stores, bars and restaurants through a robust sales team who utilize an innovative technology platform to facilitate efficient and cost-saving deliveries. ROKiT Launch matches its thoughtfully curated collection of spirits to the tastes and needs of each customer. ROKiT is an innovative liquor distribution company that challenges monopolistic industry norms which have been in place since the end of Prohibition.

“Our sales team builds personal connections with our accounts; visiting independent bars, restaurants, and liquor stores daily to showcase our curated collection, take orders and arrange next-day delivery with business owners directly,” Becker said.

Hannah Schreiner, vice president of brand partnerships at ROKiT Launch, stated, “We received sample pouches and bottles last week and put them in the fridge to chill. Our team got the chance to try them, and we all agree that the products taste fantastic! Holla’s ready-to-drink vodka mixed pouches will be killer products with their unique concept. The labeling of the 750ml vodka bottles will jump off the shelf as a set and I believe they will be very successful in all our markets – California, Florida, New Jersey and New York.”

Holla Spirits vodkas are made in York, Pennsylvania distilling from a variety of grains and organic sugar cane. Holla is available in more than 350 Fine Wine and Good Spirits stores throughout Pennsylvania; Total Wine & More stores in Delaware, Maryland and Nevada; and bars, restaurants, breweries and clubs in Pennsylvania, Connecticut, Delaware, Maryland, Nevada, North Carolina, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Virginia, West Virginia, and Washington, D.C.

About HOLLA Spirits

Holla Spirits, LLC is a York, Pa.-based, millennial-owned company dedicated to creating innovative spirits that resonate with like-minded consumers. The company’s original and flavored vodkas provide an alternative for those interested in a fun, fresh, progressive and accessible spirit for future generations. Holla blends its spirits using high quality base distillates and flavor ingredients, with over a dozen distinct variations.

Holla was the first Pennsylvania spirits company to introduce its vodkas in a flexible pouch for direct to home delivery and those living an active lifestyle. The company has received numerous national awards and media attention. In 2018, Tipsy Bartender named Holla vodka one of the top “millennial alcoholic drinks that are the future of booze.” In 2020, Beverage Dynamics included Holla in four of nine vodka trends to watch for 2020. Holla Spirits is a certified Disability Owned Business Enterprise by DisabilityIN.

For More Information:

https://www.hollaspirits.com/