Hood River Distillers Signs Long-Term Partnership With Casa Orendain For Batanga Tequila

HOOD RIVER, Ore.— Hood River Distillers (HRD), the largest and oldest importer, distiller, producer, bottler, and marketer of distilled spirits in the Northwest, announced that they have established a long-term equity partnership with Mexico’s Orendain family for Batanga, a premium 100% agave Tequila.

Casa Orendain was established in 1926 by Don Eduardo Orendain. The Orendain family is one of the four founding families of the tequila industry along with the Sauza, Beckmann (Cuervo), and Romo (Herradura) families. The Orendain family and Hood River Distillers have worked together for more than 50 years, which led to HRD being responsible for launching Batanga Tequila in the U.S. in 2019.

“The tequila category and agave-spirits as a whole are experiencing phenomenal growth – up more than 30% last year,” said David Ballew, President & CEO of Hood River Distillers. “Our long relationship with the Orendain family has given us responsibility for an outstanding brand in Batanga, and our sales teams have been delivering on its potential with depletions up 31% YTD through August. We are excited to continue to grow this brand to its full potential in the United States, Canada and U.S. territories.”

Batanga Tequila is distilled using 100% blue Weber agave grown in and around Tequila, Mexico. The piñas are baked in traditional brick ovens to guarantee a premium taste and flavor profile. The yeast used in the fermentation process is cultivated at the distillery, in accordance with the original family formula.

“The care and quality taken in crafting Batanga Tequilas are evident in the awards and accolades the brand has received,” said Marcela Orendain. “That quality is also one of the reasons why Batanga Tequilas are versatile enough to appeal to those who savor and sip their tequilas as well as margarita lovers!”

Batanga Tequila Facts:

Batanga Blanco (SRP: $28.95 750ml 40% ABV) offers extraordinary brilliance, clarity and a great body. It’s crisp with flavors of pineapple, guava, hints of cinnamon, clove and warming spices.

Batanga Reposado (SRP: $28.95 750ml 40% ABV) is aged in American oak barrels lending coffee, vanilla and toffee notes that heighten the warming spices introduced in the production process. The addition of a barrel comes through in bold, complex flavors.

Hood River Distillers currently distributes the Batanga Tequila portfolio in 12 states, including Oregon, Washington, Idaho, Colorado and Texas, and has recently introduced it in British Columbia. Continued expansion to the east coast of the U.S. is planned for later this year. Batanga Tequilas are currently available in 750ml and 50ml, with plans to launch a 1.75L in 2023.

About Hood River Distillers

Founded in 1934 and headquartered in Hood River, Ore., Hood River Distillers is the Northwest’s largest and oldest importer, distiller, producer, bottler, and marketer of distilled spirits. Timberline Vodka, Big Gin, Batanga Tequila, Easy Rider Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey, Trail’s End Bourbon, Clear Creek, McCarthy’s Oregon Single Malt, Sinfire Whisky, Lucid Absinthe Supe´rieure, ULLR Nordic Libation, Yazi Ginger Vodka, Lewis and Clark, HRD Vodka and the complete line of Monarch distilled spirits are distributed across the country.

For More Information:

https://www.hrdspirits.com/