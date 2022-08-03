Hornitos Tequila and Complex Team Up to Give Emerging Musicians an Opportunity Through Pigeons & Planes Platform

Calling all aspiring and rising musicians! Hornitos Tequila is excited to launch its newest Take Your Shot program in partnership with Complex Network’s platform for up-and-coming artists, Pigeons & Planes. Founded on the belief that nothing great happens without taking a chance, Hornitos Tequila prides itself on supporting shot takers and highlighting that extraordinary things can happen in life when you just “take a shot” in pursuit of your passions.

As of August 1, emerging artists are able to submit a song for the chance to be spotlighted on the Pigeons & Planes platform and receive one-on-one mentorship from the Pigeons & Planes team, as well as receive an assortment of the latest product offerings from Hornitos Tequila. Submissions will be open for two weeks.

About Pigeons & Planes

Pigeons & Planes is a music discovery site by Complex Networks, where editors share new music, across all genres and from all corners of the globe. Dedicated to both budding artists (pigeons) and established stars (planes), the Pigeons & Planes experts are at the center of trending tunes.

For More Information:

https://stories.complex.com/take-your-shot/